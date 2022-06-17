Mobilum Technologies Appoints John Henderson as Interim Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Mobilum Technologies Inc. ("Mobilum" or the "Company") (CSE: MBLM) (OTC: MBLMF) (FRA: C0B) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Dr. John Henderson, the Company's Chief Operating Officer, as Interim Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), replacing Ms. Heidi Gutte. The Company thanks Ms. Gutte for her tenure as CFO.

Mobilum Technologies Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Mobilum Technologies Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Heidi has been a valued member of our accounting team and has made significant contributions especially during our recent year-end reporting and audit," said Steven LaBella, Mobilum's CEO.

Incoming interim CFO, Dr. Henderson, is a PhD in Management and MBA in Finance with over 20 years in capital markets and senior management with publicly listed companies.

Steven LaBella stated, "John brings a strong track record of driving results and an exceptional background in capital markets, and we are happy to have him take on the role as interim CFO."

About Mobilum Technologies Inc.

Mobilum Technologies Inc. (CSE:MBLM) (OTC:MBLMF) (FRA:C0B) is a technology-driven Digital Service Provider (DSP) with a mission to make digital assets and cryptocurrencies accessible through traditional finance and payment infrastructure and digital asset management technologies, providing solutions for Exchanges, Wallets and Cryptocurrency Businesses, NFTs marketplaces, Protocols, Decentralized Applications and Decentralized Autonomous Organizations, Metaverse and Play-to-Earn games, and Traditional Finance Institutions (Banks, Hedge Funds, Insurance and Fintech companies) opening its doors to digital assets space. Our goal is to allow consumers around the world to convert fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat with Mobilum's on-ramp and off-ramp solutions. Mobilum has offices in Canada, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, and the United States. For further information go to www.mobilum.com .

Related Links

https://mobilum.com

For further information: please contact Meredith or Julie, Investor Relations, +1 (604) 609 6169 or via email at ir@mobilum.com

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.

Mobilum's statements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of Mobilum's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties of the Company's business, including: Mobilum's assumptions in making forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect; adverse market conditions, including risks related to COVID-19 and risks that future results may vary from historical results.

Except as required by securities law, Mobilum does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mobilum Technologies Inc.