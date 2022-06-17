eDynamic Learning Wins the EdTech CODiE Award for Best Elective Curriculum

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eDynamic Learning -- North America's largest provider of online Career and Technical Education (CTE) and elective courses for grades 6-12, announces they received the 2022 CODiE award for Best Elective Curriculum Solution.

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services, and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. A SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor, following rigorous reviews by expert judges including educators and administrators whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

"Being awarded a CODiE recognizes our hard work and commitment to developing and delivering amazing learning experiences for students, and supporting teachers with a comprehensive, engaging, and flexible curriculum. We're thrilled to have won this award again this year!" said Lisa Rahn, VP, Curriculum.

eDynamic Learning was founded in 2008 by a high school teacher who found it challenging to find high quality content to teach his elective classes. The founder's goal was to help students explore worldly perspectives, find their interests, and become passionate about their future. This mission continues today.

eDynamic Learning's courseware catalog has massively expanded over the years with the company developing nearly 25-40 new courses a year, all of which are written by educators and subject matter experts. Some of eDynamic Learning's most popular elective courses include Personal & Family Finance, Veterinary Science, Digital Citizenship, Criminology, Psychology, and Forensic Science.

School partners continually request new courses and some of the latest elective courses released this year include Professional Communications, American Sign Language 3, Health & Physical Education, and Game Design for Chromebooks. New elective courses coming for 2022 include Middle School STEM, Middle School Animation, and Middle School Financial Literacy.

Students love eDynamic Learning courses and rate them over 4 stars with over 75% of students requesting more courses from eDynamic Learning. Student's favorite features include the engaging narratives, "check for knowledge" questions, interactive flashcards, podcasts, and the built-in Literacy Toolbar that offers language translations, text-to-speech, dictionary, and highlighter tool. These tools can be extremely helpful for schools to support English Language Learners and students with accommodations.

With offices in Southlake, Texas and Kelowna, BC, Canada, eDynamic Learning is a teacher-founded company with a mission of helping students find their passion through elective and CTE digital curriculum and a line of experiential learning experiences with Knowledge Matters Virtual Business simulations. Offering nearly 250 courses for grades 6-12, eDynamic Learning digital courseware is a comprehensive textbook replacement with interactive elements that are featured in lessons, discussions, assessments, and activities. Courses work continuously in any instructional model, run on all devices, and are compatible with nearly all LMS systems. Courses also meet WCAG 2.0AA guidelines and offer translations and literacy support tools. To learn more, visit: https://edynamiclearning.com/

