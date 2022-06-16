hireEZ Launches Business Tier for Small and Medium-size Hiring Teams

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- hireEZ , the leading AI-powered outbound recruiting platform, today announced the launch of its Business Tier product offering for small to medium-size companies.

As growing startups and small companies contend with a tight labor market, hireEZ is expanding its recruiting platform to help non-enterprise organizations make finding and hiring talent easier. With the new Business Tier product suite, smaller recruiting teams will have access to the hireEZ platform to streamline hiring workflows end to end, from the intake process to engaging with prospective talent.

"Small companies are often more nimble than their larger competitors, but they also face higher rates of churn and have fewer resources at their disposal. Our goal with Business Tier is to make the most advanced recruiting tools available to those non-enterprise teams, so they can remain competitive," said Steven Jiang, CEO and co-founder at hireEZ.

With Business Tier, hiring teams can create projects to start the intake process, add access to all stakeholders, outline job requirements and set goals for recruiting processes, and specify salary ranges. hireEZ also gives users the ability to parse job descriptions to align sourcing keywords with recruiters' searches, based on desired criteria such as skills, degrees, education, and experience.

The new Business Tier provides high-growth organizations with access to the hireEZ platform, including:

EZ Sourcing — AI-powered sourcing from the largest available talent pool, with over 800 million candidates

EZ Engagement — Communication and nurture tools such as email templates, sequences, and tracking data to scale candidate outreach

EZ Collaboration — A user-friendly portal to help hiring teams align on needs and goals, share projects, review candidates, and provide feedback

About hireEZ

hireEZ (formerly Hiretual) is the #1 AI-powered outbound recruiting platform with access to over 800 million candidates from 45+ open web platforms, market insights to build strategic recruiting campaigns, and candidate engagement capabilities to make outbound recruiting easy. With hireEZ, you can execute a strategically scalable approach to build your workforce of the future. For additional information, please visit hireez.com.

