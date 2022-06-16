eBay Launches Live Shopping for Collectibles

New live shopping platform, eBay Live, lets enthusiasts discover, chat and purchase instantly, from anywhere in the world

Inaugural event kicks off with trading card expert DJ Skee and top eBay seller Bleecker Trading

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eBay today announces the launch of eBay Live, a dedicated shopping platform that gives people a new way to browse and buy products in a live, interactive environment. The new beta technology combines entertainment with instant purchasing on one of the world's largest marketplaces. The first series will offer a curated selection of highly-coveted and rare trading cards from top eBay seller Bleecker Trading, and will be hosted by trading card enthusiast DJ Skee.

"eBay has always been the original home for trading cards and collectibles," said Dawn Block, VP Collectibles, Electronics and Home at eBay. "As the collector community grows, we're offering a new live platform that combines an engaging environment with incredible ease, allowing our community to come together over shared interests and merchandise. Currently in beta, eBay Live will deliver a more streamlined, entertaining and sophisticated way for our community to connect, buy and sell."

The events invite shoppers to engage with products as if they're in a traditional offline shop, beginning on June 22 at 3 PM ET. Jess Mineo of Bleecker Trading will showcase iconic collectibles, including a 1995 Topps Finest Michael Jordan M1 Red Bordered Refractor PSA 9 MINT and a 1998 Kobe Bryant Skybox That's Jam PSA 10.

Accessible on the eBay app and at ebay.com/eBayLive , enthusiasts will be able to interact with both DJ Skee and Bleecker Trading directly in the chat and through reaction buttons, bringing a higher level of entertainment to shopping – with the option to purchase any of the cards directly from the livestream.

"We are always looking for new ways to connect with our fellow collectors," said Jess Mineo, head of Bleecker Trading. "eBay has always provided us with the incredible reach of a global platform, and their eBay Live beta technology now gives us the opportunity to highlight our offering in a more personal, meaningful way."

eBay continually brings the best advancements to the community to ensure the marketplace is delivering what enthusiasts want and need. Earlier this month, eBay launched its vault for trading cards, a 31-thousand square foot, 24/7 secured, temperature controlled facility and digital marketplace for collectors. eBay also recently expanded its Authenticity Guarantee service to trading cards and, last year, the company debuted Price Guide and Collection and Image Scan which have changed the way collectors manage their portfolios.

"As an avid collector, I love that eBay continues to push the envelope to provide the best possible experience," said DJ Skee. "eBay's constant roll out of new offerings – Authenticity Guarantee for trading cards, the eBay vault and now eBay Live beta –- has been absolutely game-changing."

