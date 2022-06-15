Sekr+ Launches, Bringing Members Offline Travel Planning From Even the Most Remote Locations

Sekr+ is built on a new 2.0 technology platform that brings advanced features and a new look with improved functionality for all app users

SAN DIEGO, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- No internet? No problem! Sekr , the crowdsourced mobile platform making every step of the outdoor travel planning experience easier, today announced the launch of Sekr+, a premium subscription allowing member-favorite features to be available offline and on the road.

Even in an increasingly connected world, reliable internet connectivity is never a given when on the road less traveled — often when it's needed most. To combat this issue, Sekr+ allows users to download maps and campsite information for offline use, and adds premium map layers like U.S. Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service overlays to find public land boundaries. Sekr+ also includes overlays of coverage areas for carriers including AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile for easier and more comprehensive trip planning.

"Our incredible community has always been an integral part of who we are and how we want to grow. With new features on Sekr+, we're excited to continue providing an enhanced, member-focused travel planning experience for our community," said Breanne Acio, co-founder and CEO of Sekr. "As the demand for camping and outdoor travel continues to soar, we wanted this new premium feature to eliminate antiquated travel styles, like the need for data or paper maps, to meet that growing demand."

Any map view can be downloaded on Sekr+ to be available and used offline including premium map layers, and a user's most recent map view is automatically captured for offline use. Members can toggle between downloaded map layers offline to explore via satellite view, parks and trails, and Sekr's terrain view.

Sekr+ is powered by the app's 2.0 update, which features a fresh, free, and more intuitive user interface that makes Sekr's robust app more digestible for new and existing members. The update makes the app 10 times faster than before, and features more detailed maps with additional areas of interest highlighted. This allows for more holistic trip planning and on-the-go travel needs.

While the app's core functionality will remain free, including access to the largest database of free campsites and the map layers that members know and love, Sekr+ is now available for purchase for $1.99 per month or $18.99 annually.

For more information, visit https://sekr.com . Download the app for iOS here or for Android here .

About Sekr:

Sekr is a crowdsourced mobile platform making every step of the outdoor travel planning experience easier, safer, and more social. From full-time digital nomads to the occasional road tripper, the company is creating an inclusive community through access to 50K+ campsites, including the nation's largest database of free campsites. Founded in 2018, Sekr's dedicated team partners with local non-profit organizations, including Leave No Trace and Tread Lightly!, to promote responsible recreation and the conservation of the outdoors. The company is also committed to addressing the lack of diversity in outdoor spaces through its coalition, Project Respect Outdoors , which unites women and minorities to take scalable action to evolve the outdoor industry into a more inclusive space. Follow Sekr on Facebook , YouTube , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

