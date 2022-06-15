MARY J. BLIGE, ONE OF TIME MAGAZINE'S "MOST INFLUENTIAL PEOPLE OF 2022," ANNOUNCES THE 23-CITY GOOD MORNING GORGEOUS TOUR PRESENTED BY HOLOGIC IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE BLACK PROMOTERS COLLECTIVE

THE AMERICAN EXPRESS® PRESALE STARTS TODAY, JUNE 15, ENDING ON JUNE 16

GOOD MORNING GORGEOUS IS BLIGE'S FIRST TOUR SINCE THE START OF THE PANDEMIC

WITH SPECIAL GUESTS ELLA MAI & QUEEN NAIJA

Mary J. Blige is… "A VOICE FOR US" - NAS, Time

TICKETS ON SALE STARTING JUNE 17 @ 10 AM LOCAL AT BLACKPROMOTERSCOLLECTIVE.COM

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of Time magazine's icons listed in "The 100 Most Influential People of 2022" and the recipient of the 2022 "Billboard ICON Award," the undisputed Queen of Hip Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige, announces her Good Morning Gorgeous tour presented by Hologic in partnership with The Black Promoters Collective (BPC). GRAMMY Award-winning and Oscar-nominated Blige will perform in 23 cities with special guests, platinum-selling, GRAMMY Award-winning artist Ella Mai and platinum-selling rising star Queen Naija beginning on Saturday, September 17, in Greensboro, NC, and ending on Saturday, October 29 in Atlantic City, NJ. The tour also stops in Los Angeles, New York, and Atlanta.

Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (PRNewswire)

Before offering to the general public, the Good Morning Gorgeous tour tickets go on presale today with The American Express® Card Members beginning June 15 at 10 am local time through June 16 at 10 pm local time. Tickets will be available to the general public on June 17 at 10 am local and range from $69.50 to $189.50. Tickets can be purchased here.

"Mary J. Blige has been one of a select handful of artists at the top of our desired list to partner with since the initial construction of The BPC. Having her support in our mission so early in the process is a testament to the hard work we have put in to bring superior cultural experiences powered by black business to the masses. We firmly believe this is a match made in heaven and are honored to partner with the Queen," states The BPC Co-Founder and President Shelby Joyner.

"We're thrilled to continue our partnership with Mary J. Blige as the presenting sponsor for her Good Morning Gorgeous tour," said Steve MacMillan, Hologic's Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. "As a global leader in women's health, we're committed to emphasizing the lifesaving importance of preventive screenings and the annual Well Woman exam, and Mary's voice is a powerful way to reach millions of women."

In addition to the previously stated accolades, the tour follows Blige's early 2022 album release of Good Morning Gorgeous. The album was released leading into her energetic Super Bowl Halftime performance. The title track rose to #1 at R&B radio for 9 weeks and the song became a viral backdrop for many expressing self-love, with over 40,000 users creating videos using the song on TikTok. A deluxe version was dropped just ahead of her wildly successful "Strength of a Woman" festival that took place last month in Atlanta.

Locations, venues & dates for the Good Morning Gorgeous tour presented by Hologic can be found below:

Saturday, 9/17 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Sunday, 9/18 Washington, DC Capital One Arena Wednesday, 9/21 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center Thursday, 9/22 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center Saturday, 9/24 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena (Not listed - Queen Naija) Sunday, 9/25 Chicago, IL United Center Wednesday, 9/28 Birmingham, AL Legacy Center at BJCC Thursday, 9/29 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena Saturday, 10/1 Houston, TX Toyota Center Sunday, 10/2 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena (Not listed – Ella Mai) Thursday, 10/6 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena (Not listed -- QN or EM) Saturday, 10/8 Las Vegas, NV Michelob Ultra Arena Sunday, 10/9 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum (Not listed -- QN) Wednesday, 10/12 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center Saturday, 10/15 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center Sunday, 10/16 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum Wednesday, 10/19 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Thursday, 10/20 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center Saturday, 10/22 Hampton, VA Hampton Coliseum Sunday, 10/23 Newark, NJ Prudential Center Wednesday, 10/26 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena Thursday, 10/27 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center Saturday, 10/29 Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Hall

For more information, visit https://blackpromoterscollective.com.

About Mary J. Blige

Iconic Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, Oscar-nominated actress, producer, and philanthropist Mary J. Blige is a figure of inspiration, transformation, and empowerment, making her one of the defining voices of the contemporary music era. With a track record of eight multi-platinum albums, nine Grammy Awards (plus a staggering 32 nominations), two Academy Award nominations, two Golden Globe nominations, and a SAG nomination, among many other accolades, Blige has cemented herself as a global superstar. Influenced at an early age by the music of Aretha Franklin, Chaka Khan, and Gladys Knight, Blige brought her own gritty, urban-rooted style—fusing hip-hop, soul, and honest, frank lyrics—to the forefront on her 1992 debut album What's the 411? The multi-platinum set, executive produced by Sean "Diddy" Combs, quickly spun off several hits, including two No. R&B No. 1s: You Remind Me and Real Love. Blige helped redefine R&B and began forging a unique niche for herself on the more personal second album, 1994's My Life. She is loved for her passionate, chart-topping hits like "Be Without You," "No More Drama," and "Family Affair," all of which have made her a force in music. Over her career, Blige has released 15 studio albums (most recently Good Morning Gorgeous) and has starred in films and television programs such as Mudbound, The Umbrella Academy, Power Book II: Ghost, Respect, and has recently released her own documentary, Mary J. Blige's My Life. This past February, she performed at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar. Blige has her own production company, Blue Butterfly, and recently launched her own festival, "Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit," with Pepsi and in partnership with Live Nation Urban.

About Ella Mai

In 2018 Ella Mai's first single "Boo'd Up" broke the record for the most weeks at No. 1 of any song by a woman on the R&B/Hip-Hop Billboard Airplay chart and is now RIAA-Certified 7x Platinum. Her follow-up single, the 5x-Platinum "Trip," peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100, and her debut album, Ella Mai, has almost 6 billion streams and is 2x Platinum. In addition to her chart-topping domination and success, Ella Mai has won a number of awards, including her first GRAMMY for Best R&B Song, 3 Billboard Music Awards including the coveted Top R&B Artist, 3 iHeartRadio awards including R&B Artist of the Year, 3 Soul Train Awards, an NAACP Image Award, and a BET Viewers Choice Award. After a busy four years that included touring the world and the release of RIAA-certified Gold track "Not Another Love Song," to bridge projects, Ella kicked off her sophomore season with her single, "DFMU (Don't F**k Me Up)." If the adage is true and history always repeats itself, get ready for Ella Mai to dominate the music and cultural zeitgeist once again with her new album Heart On My Sleeve.

About Queen Naija

Singer/Songwriter Queen Naija has cemented her status as one of R&B's most compelling young stars. Hailed as "the first soul star of the social media generation" by The New York Times, the 25-year-old Detroit native has amassed over three billion combined global streams to date. Queen struck out on her own with her breakthrough single "Medicine," which debuted at No. 45 on the Billboard Hot 100 (a nearly-unheard-of achievement for an unsigned artist) and quickly landed her a deal with Capitol Records. Her 2018 critically acclaimed self-titled EP debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Emerging Artists chart and earned major recognition in the 2019 awards season, including nominations for Top R&B Artist at the Billboard Music Awards and Best New Artist at the BET Awards, in addition to three nods at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. In October 2020, she released missunderstood, a five-song project featuring three platinum-certified singles: "Butterflies," "Karma," and "Medicine." This project proved to be another smash success for Queen, debuting at No. 1 on Billboard's Top R&B Albums chart and cracking the top 10 on the Billboard 200.

About The Black Promoters Collective

The Black Promoters Collective (BPC) is a coalition of six of the nation's top independent concert promotion and event production companies. As a 100% Black-owned business, its mission is to be the world's leading producer and provider of culturally relevant live entertainment experiences. To learn more, visit http://www.blackpromoterscollective.com.

About Hologic, Inc.

Hologic, Inc. is a medical technology innovator primarily focused on improving women's health and well-being through early detection and treatment. Its advancements include invention of the world's first commercial 3D mammography system to fight breast cancer, leadership in testing for cervical cancer, sexually transmitted infections, respiratory illnesses and the virus that causes COVID-19; and minimally invasive surgical technologies for uterine fibroids and abnormal uterine bleeding. The Company also champions women through the Hologic Global Women's Health Index, which provides a science-backed data roadmap for improving women's well-being, and Project Health Equality, which elevates awareness, research insights and access to quality care for underserved women. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com

For Mary J. Blige Press Inquiries:

Amanda Silverman

Amanda.Silverman@ledecompany.com

Amanda Della Ragione

Amanda.Dellaragione@ledecompany.com

For The Black Promoters Collective and General Tour Press:

Tresa L. Sanders

tresa@tre-media.net

For Hologic:

Jane Mazur

jane.mazur@hologic.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Black Promoters Collective