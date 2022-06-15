AquaSensing's Next-generation Battery-free Water Leak Detection System Adopted InPlay's NanoBeacon Bluetooth Technology

IRVINE, Calif., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AquaSensing, a Canadian startup company, has developed first of its kind battery-free sensor that employs water droplets to power a Bluetooth radio.

"Price and performance targets unrealizable with any alternate Bluetooth SoC"

The design leverages AquaSensing's energy harvesting technology as a self-powering sensor while utilizing InPlay's pioneering programming-free low-power Bluetooth beacon technology to provide users with a true maintenance-free leak detection system platform. The combination of the two companies' technologies creates a true high-performance, real-time, long-range and maintenance-free wireless sensor platform solution that perfectly addresses the challenges inherent in today's battery-powered IoT devices.

Aquasensing Leak Sensor 2.0 efficiently utilizes the energy harvested during sensing any fluid ingress to power the InPlay SoC-based Bluetooth beacon that enables Bluetooth long range wireless connectivity to a Cloud-connected gateway that facilitates sending alerts to the end-users. Through the companion app users and property managers can also control and configure the Leak Sensor 2.0 device, pause notifications or mark them as resolved, and share the leak details with third parties to act upon the alert.

Leak Sensor 2.0's small form factor makes it easy to install in any remote location. The developed inert energy harvesting materials allow Leak Sensor 2.0 to remain operational for 20+ years, meaning the device can be easily hidden behind walls and in areas that are difficult to access during construction and manufacturing. The solution is scalable to cover large areas of complex buildings and structures.

"Employing the InPlay chipsets in our Aquasensing Leak Sensor 2.0 allowed us to achieve price and performance targets unrealizable with any alternate Bluetooth SoC," says Prof. Norman Zhou, co-founder & CEO at AquaSensing.

"We are pleased to work with AquaSensing to develop their next generation battery-free water leak detection wireless sensor system, AquaSensing's technology can be used as an energy harvesting sensor for water leak detection, which greatly simplifies the sensor system design. Our NanoBeacon Bluetooth beacon chip technology supports ultra-wide range of voltage supply and fast cold start advertising features, with AquaSensing's energy harvesting technology, can be perfect for low-power and low-cost water leakage detection applications, I look forward to the collaborations between the two companies can bring a lot of new product ideas and applications for the future wireless sensor market!" said Jason Wu, co-founder and CEO of InPlay.

About NanoBeacon

NanoBeacon is a Bluetooth Beacon technology developed by InPlay with focus on active RFID and wireless sensor applications. It is a software programming free and configure-to-use solution. IN100 is the first of its kind in NanoBeacon product family and features small size (2.5mm x 2.5mm for DFN8 package and 3.0mm x 3.0mm for QFN18 package), low power, wide operating voltage, and wide operating temperature range. More product information is available at https://www.inplay-tech.com/in100.

About AquaSensing

Aquasensing is a University of Waterloo spin-off. The startup has introduced the world's first wireless battery-free water-leak detection sensors. To date, the company has received numerous awards for its revolutionary technology. More information is available at https://www.aquasensing.com

About InPlay

InPlay Inc is a fabless semiconductor company whose mission is to provide highly scalable, low-latency, low-power wireless communications technologies that unlock the vast potential of the VR/AR, healthcare and wireless industrial IoT markets. The company was founded by a group of wireless engineers experienced in wireless and mobile communication systems with unique technologies in RF, analog mixed-signal circuits and low-power circuit design. InPlay has a research and development team in Irvine, California, with operations and business development in both the United States and China.

