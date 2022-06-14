Texas Children's Hospital Elevates National Ranking to Second Among Best Children's Hospitals by U.S. News & World Report

Texas Children's Hospital remains No. 1 in Heart nationwide for the sixth year in a row

HOUSTON, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Children's Hospital is proud to consistently be recognized as a leader in pediatric care by U.S. News & World Report, placing second nationally in its new 2022-2023 Best Children's Hospitals rankings. The hospital rose from a No. 3 ranking on this annual report in 2021-2022.

Texas Children's Hospital Main Campus Exterior; Photo courtesy of Texas Children's Hospital (PRNewswire)

For the sixth year in a row, Texas Children's is named as the best place in the country for children in need of pediatric cardiology and heart surgery care. Additionally, all ten of the hospital's subspecialties ranked within the top ten.

For 14 years, no other pediatric hospital in Texas has achieved an overall ranking as high as Texas Children's. For more information, visit texaschildrens.org/best.

"We are beyond thrilled with the newest U.S. News & World Report rankings that place Texas Children's Hospital second in the United States and first in the state of Texas," said Mark A. Wallace, President and CEO of the nation's largest children's hospital. "Consistent collaboration, newfound discoveries and extraordinary patient care is what has brought us to where we are today. I am incredibly proud of this remarkable team and everything we've accomplished together — and our promise to every family is that we are just getting started."

Ranked within the top 10 of subspecialties



In addition to ranking children's hospitals overall, U.S. News & World Report also ranks the top 50 pediatric hospitals across 10 major subspecialties each year. Texas Children's is one of only 10 children's hospitals across the country to achieve the Honor Roll designation, and the only hospital in the state of Texas awarded this distinction.

With the partnership of academic affiliate Baylor College of Medicine, Texas Children's is a distinguished leader and resource for health and hope to children and their families. The hospital earns the U.S. News Honor Roll distinction by ranking as one of America's best in:

Global leader in pediatric heart care

For more than 60 years, the integrated, multidisciplinary team at Texas Children's Heart Center® has combined cutting-edge technology with a compassionate and family-centered approach to care. Annually, more than 1,000 surgeries and 1,600 cardiac catheterization procedures are performed in Lester and Sue Smith Legacy Tower, the home of the Heart Center, where a team-based approach brings experts in every aspect of cardiac care to the bedside.

Texas Children's Heart Center cardiologists, congenital heart surgeons, cardiovascular anesthesiologists and cardiac intensivists are world-renowned leaders in the field and work together to treat some of the rarest and most complex heart cases from Houston, across Texas, the U.S. and around the world. The multidisciplinary team strives to provide unparalleled care at every point from diagnosis through treatment and follow-up, in order to achieve the best possible care for each patient.

In December 2020, Texas Children's opened a first-of-its-kind dedicated facility designed by and for adults with congenital heart (ACH) disease. The 27,000-square-foot space includes a 16-bed inpatient unit, outpatient clinic, cardiac rehab gym, diagnostics lab and more. Texas Children's ACH Program is accredited by the Adult Congenital Heart Association and is one of only four accredited programs in Texas. As pediatric patients with congenital heart disease defects transition into adulthood, members of the team advise patients on health and lifestyle choices for their adult needs, including physical challenges, exercise options and family planning.

U.S. News & World Report ranking methodology

U.S. News & World Report introduced the Best Children's Hospitals ranking in 2007 to help families of children with rare or life-threatening illnesses find the best medical care available. The rankings are the most comprehensive source of quality-related information on U.S. pediatric hospitals.

The U.S. News & World Report Best Children's Hospital rankings rely on clinical data from nearly 200 medical centers through a detailed survey that analyzes measures such as patient safety, infection prevention and adequacy of nurse staffing. In addition, each hospital's score is derived from surveys of more than 15,000 pediatric specialists who are asked where they would send the sickest children in their specialty. In 2021, only 89 children's hospitals were ranked in at least one of the 10 pediatric specialties evaluated for this annual report. Ten hospitals ranked at the top of their class and were named to the 2022-2023 Honor Roll. For more information, visit usnews.com/childrenshospitals.

About Texas Children's Hospital



Texas Children's Hospital, a not-for-profit health care organization, is committed to creating a healthier future for children and women throughout the global community by leading in patient care, education and research. Consistently ranked as the best children's hospital in Texas, and among the top in the nation, Texas Children's has garnered widespread recognition for its expertise and breakthroughs in pediatric and women's health. The hospital includes the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute; the Feigin Tower for pediatric research; Texas Children's Pavilion for Women, a comprehensive obstetrics/gynecology facility focusing on high-risk births; Texas Children's Hospital West Campus, a community hospital in suburban West Houston; and Texas Children's Hospital The Woodlands, the first hospital devoted to children's care for communities north of Houston. The organization also created Texas Children's Health Plan, the nation's first HMO for children; Texas Children's Pediatrics, the largest pediatric primary care network in the country; Texas Children's Urgent Care clinics that specialize in after-hours care tailored specifically for children; and a global health program that's channeling care to children and women all over the world. Texas Children's Hospital is affiliated with Baylor College of Medicine. For more information, go to www.texaschildrens.org. Get the latest news by visiting the online newsroom and Twitter at twitter.com/texaschildrens.

Courtesy of Texas Children's Hospital (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Texas Children's Hospital