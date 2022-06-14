Tech Entrepreneur Dan Magnuszewski Named Foundry Chief Technology Officer, Company to Open Buffalo Office

Expansion into Buffalo and Hiring of CTO Magnuszewski Further Make Western New York a Staple for the Digital Currency Industry

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundry Digital LLC ("Foundry"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Digital Currency Group ("DCG") focused on empowering a decentralized infrastructure with better capital access, efficiency, and transparency in digital asset mining and staking operations, has named Dan Magnuszewski as its new Chief Technology Officer and announced plans to open an office in downtown Buffalo.

Magnuszewski said, "I'm inspired to keep moving Buffalo and Western New York forward as I set out on my next endeavor. Western New York has so much to offer when it comes to decentralized technology, talent, and community. I'm excited to join Foundry in its mission to empower a decentralized infrastructure and make Western New York a booming tech hub for cryptocurrency along the way. This is just the beginning."

In addition to being an active angel investor, Magnuszewski co-founded ACV Auctions, a marketplace for wholesale vehicle transactions and data services that turned into one of the most successful startup business stories in Buffalo history. The firm raised hundreds of millions in venture capital and went public on the NASDAQ stock exchange, making NASDAQ:ACVA a symbol of the potential Buffalo holds for technological growth.

Dan Magnuszewski's impressive track record in the Buffalo tech community will contribute to Foundry's continued growth and set the company's new location up for success.

Foundry CEO Mike Colyer said, "I'm thrilled that Dan is joining Foundry as our CTO and to lead our expansion into Buffalo. As a pillar of the local tech community, Dan possesses all of the knowledge and experience necessary to put Western New York on the map as a leader in this emerging, cutting-edge industry."

Foundry's expansion into Buffalo will replicate what the company has built in Rochester — hiring talent from local universities, engaging with, and giving back to the community, bringing blockchain technology to Buffalo, and enhancing Western New York's position as a leader in the digital currency industry. The expansion will also bring new jobs to the area, providing opportunities for those interested in computer science, computer engineering, software engineering, and other tech job seekers to join the dynamic industry.

While the new location is set to open this year, job seekers in the Buffalo tech community can start applying for Foundry's open positions today at foundrydigital.com.

About Foundry

A subsidiary of DCG, Foundry is a financing and advisory company focused on digital asset mining and staking. With the mission of empowering a decentralized infrastructure for a digital world, Foundry provides North American digital asset mining businesses with capital and intelligence. Foundry is based in Rochester, NY. For more information, visit our careers page: https://boards.greenhouse.io/foundrydigital.

About Digital Currency Group, Inc.

Founded in 2015, Digital Currency Group is a global enterprise that builds, buys, and invests in blockchain companies all over the world. Today, DCG sits at the epicenter of the industry, backing more than 200 companies in 30+ countries. In addition to its investment portfolio, DCG is the parent company of some of the leading companies in the industry, including Grayscale Investments, Genesis Trading, CoinDesk, Foundry Digital, Luno, and TradeBlock.

