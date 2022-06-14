LOGISTEC Appoints Dany Trudel Vice-President and Corporate Controller

MONTREAL, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - LOGISTEC Corporation ("LOGISTEC") announces the appointment of Dany Trudel, CPA, auditor, as Vice-President and Corporate Controller, as of May 9. He succeeds Carl Delisle, CPA, auditor, who is now the Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Trudel has solid experience in the field of corporate finance and a wealth of knowledge in international business.

LOGISTEC Corporation (CNW Group/Logistec Corporation - Communications) (PRNewswire)

"We are pleased to welcome Dany to our management team. Dany has worked with major international companies and has a comprehensive and in-depth understanding of business processes that will help propel LOGISTEC's future growth," said Madeleine Paquin, President and CEO of LOGISTEC.

"Dany's business acumen and strong leadership will drive a collaborative approach toward LOGISTEC's transformation, as we continue to grow," added Carl Delisle, Chief Financial Officer of LOGISTEC. "His extensive knowledge will benefit LOGISTEC as he has the ability to see opportunities from a unique perspective."

Fluent in English, French and Spanish, Mr. Trudel has over 20 years of experience in the financial field and has led accounting teams at prominent world-class companies.

Celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, LOGISTEC has experienced solid growth and robust financial performance since its founding. The company is well positioned to maintain its leadership role with sustained growth and profitability through its record of strategic financial decisions and bold moves.

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 54 ports and 80 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade as well as marine agency services to shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Furthermore, the Company operates in the environmental industry where it provides services to industrial, municipal and other governmental customers for the renewal of underground water mains, dredging, dewatering, contaminated soils and materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of fluid transportation products.

The Company has been profitable and has paid regular dividends since becoming public and payments have grown steadily over the years. A public company since 1969, LOGISTEC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols LGT.A and LGT.B. More information can be obtained on the Company's website at www.logistec.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Logistec Corporation - Communications