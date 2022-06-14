Empathy and New York Life Group Benefit Solutions Partner to Provide Bereavement Care to More Employees

The partnership will provide logistical and emotional support to Group Benefit Solutions' employer clients and their employees through Empathy's app

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Empathy , a platform helping families navigate the journey they face after losing a loved one, today announced a partnership with New York Life Group Benefit Solutions , a leader in the group insurance market. The partnership is an expansion of the partnership announced between Empathy and New York Life1 last year to provide beneficiaries with logistical and emotional support after the loss of their loved ones.

Bereaved employees and their families are often left grieving and in distress, not just from the loss itself, but also from the logistical challenges that follow. According to Empathy's recently released Cost of Dying 2022 Report , families spend, on average, 420 hours tending to their loved one's affairs in the weeks and months following the loss. Moreover, the same report found that returning to work created additional stress, with 70% of younger respondents reporting either lowered performance, concern for their job, or both.

New York Life Group Benefit Solutions offers compassion and caring guidance to help employees and their families navigate a loss. Through their partnership, Group Benefit Solutions will bring Empathy's award-winning platform to their employer clients and their employees in need of support.

Empathy offers a holistic approach to bereavement care, helping simplify end-of-life bureaucracy, minimizing tedious tasks, and automating processes involved in the administration of an estate—while providing emotional support throughout. Dedicated care specialists are available to support families through every aspect of loss, both emotionally and logistically, 24/7.

"Going back to work after losing a loved one can be extremely challenging. There are so many logistical burdens that still need to be navigated that it often feels like you are working two jobs when you are grieving and at your most vulnerable. We have seen, unequivocally, the quantifiable impact technology can have in easing the burdens on bereaved employees," said Ron Gura, Co-Founder & CEO of Empathy. "Employers who acknowledge and support their grieving team members are doing more than extending a kindness. They are also making a decision that is good for their organization. We are delighted to further our work with New York Life and proud of our shared dedication to supporting bereaved families across the U.S."

Empathy's partnership with Group Benefit Solutions follows its ongoing work with New York Life's Group Membership Association Division, an operation dedicated to delivering protection products to group and affinity organizations. The Group Membership business provides life insurance beneficiaries with loss support through access to the Empathy app.

"New York Life Group Benefit Solutions provides services and caring guidance through efforts and opportunities that align with the values of our company," said Meghan Shea, head of strategy, product, and marketing for Group Benefit Solutions. "Our partnership with Empathy, plus grief resources from the New York Life Foundation, highlight the breadth of bereavement programs and tools available to our clients and their employees."

