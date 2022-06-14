CYPHER LEARNING Honors Outstanding Educators Innovating with E-Learning

Winners of CYPHER'S #NEOClearsTheList Contest Get Their Classroom Supply Wish Lists Fulfilled

PLANO, Texas, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CYPHER LEARNING , a leading provider of intelligent learning platforms for schools, universities and organizations around the world, today celebrated the winners of its #NEOClearsTheList contest — designed to honor outstanding and innovative U.S. educators who are improving online learning.

The first-place winner of CYPHER LEARNING’s #NEOClearsTheList contest, honoring innovative e-learning initiatives, is Spanish teacher Rosemary Martin, of Dos Pueblos Senior High School in the Santa Barbara Unified School District in California. Martin was awarded a $500 Amazon gift card for classroom supplies. (PRNewswire)

The Twitter-based contest recognized users of CYPHER's NEO platform and how they've used e-learning to engage students and create memorable, accessible and effective learning experiences.

CYPHER LEARNING is clearing the Amazon classroom wish lists of the winning teachers, including first-place winner Rosemary Martin, a Spanish teacher at Dos Pueblos Senior High School in the Santa Barbara Unified School District in California. Martin says she uses NEO daily, both herself and with students.

"I strive to integrate online learning activities – including assignments, assessments, and Spanish texts and resources – with in-class experiences in a cohesive and valuable way," Martin said. "NEO lets me do that. The platform's organized, intuitive and visual nature keeps students engaged, and it's very easy for me to add artwork from my curriculum to my course pages. Being able to deploy online quizzes (especially those with self-grading) has also been a huge time-saver. And I love being able to personalize assignments with NEO; it's a game-changer that really helps my students advance and succeed."

Martin continued: "As teachers have worked hard in recent years to provide more flexible, versatile and effective online learning experiences – and students have likewise worked hard and engaged in new ways – this award is especially meaningful to me. It will be put to good use in my classes!"

Graham Glass, CYPHER LEARNING CEO, said: "Over the past two years, teachers have faced and overcome many challenges — whether in in-person, remote or hybrid environments. They deserve to be recognized for their outstanding efforts and the positive impacts they've made. As summer kicks off, we're glad to alleviate the pressure associated with securing supplies for the 2022-2023 school year, and congratulate Ms. Martin and our other winners for their inspiring use of e-learning to improve class experiences."

For more information about CYPHER LEARNING and its user-friendly NEO platform — trusted by schools and universities worldwide to support learning journeys, drive inclusive e-learning, personalize learning experiences and more — please visit www.cypherlearning.com/neo .

