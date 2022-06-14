Blueshift Launches Snowflake Integration to Drive Next-Generation Customer Engagement

Bi-directional integration enables marketers to harness the power of customer and operational data to orchestrate personalized cross-channel engagement

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueshift , the most intelligent customer engagement platform, announced a new bi-directional integration with Snowflake , the Data Cloud company. The integration enables bi-directional integration between Blueshift and Snowflake that empowers marketers to confidently create relevant 1:1 customer journeys driven by rich enterprise-wide data and AI-powered insights across virtually any channel and experience.

"With the combined power of Snowflake and Blueshift, companies can now activate more data than ever for intelligent cross-channel engagement," said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. "Marketers unlock the best-in-class data unification, segmentation, predictive modeling, and campaign orchestration capabilities of Blueshift, powered by a frictionless bi-directional integration with Snowflake."

Enterprises of all sizes are using Snowflake's platform to store and organize customer and operational data. With the new integration, Blueshift customers will be able to ingest multidimensional data tables from Snowflake (e.g. customer table, transactions table, product catalog table etc.) into Blueshift to build a single customer view that is easily accessible by marketers. The bi-directional integration also ensures that predictive data attributes computed in Blueshift, as well as campaign engagement data from Blueshift, will be written back into Snowflake tables, enabling the IT team to have a comprehensive view of data.

"Over the last several years, we have seen great results from the use of Blueshift to drive our cross-channel engagement. With the Snowflake integration, our Marketing and Technology teams are excited about the potential to seamlessly bring more data into Blueshift," said Joyce Poole, Senior Director of Marketing CRM at LendingTree.

Leveraging Blueshift's integration with Snowflake, marketers will be able to:

Operate on a unified and up-to-date view of each customer: Blueshift not only ingests data continually from Snowflake's data tables in the form of micro-batches and streams, but also combines it with real-time data. This data can be streamed directly into Blueshift via APIs and SDKs, to build a single customer view.

Leverage enterprise-wide data for predictions and recommendations: Data ingested from Snowflake into Blueshift informs Blueshift's predictive models for affinities, content recommendations, and more. Models and scores in Blueshift are updated as new data is streamed.

Build audience segments without IT assistance: Marketers can now build sophisticated segments through Blueshift's intuitive user interface that enables them to query all the data, without needing to learn SQL or other query languages.

Trigger advanced cross-channel engagement campaigns: Using a combination of customer and operational data, marketers can enhance agility in triggering the right message to the right customer, at the right time. For example, if customer data indicates that a customer has browsed a product and abandoned it, and operational data indicates that the price of the item dropped today, marketers can seamlessly create a triggered cross-channel engagement based on a combination of these conditions. Similarly, transactional data that may indicate that a certain application is going through different "states" (for instance, a credit card application could have the state of "applied," "processing," "approved," etc.) can now be leveraged by marketers to tailor the customer engagement.

"Our mission at Blueshift is to unlock every marketer's potential to drive consumer-centric engagement, by making data and intelligence effortlessly actionable on every channel," said Vijay Chittoor, CEO and co-founder of Blueshift. "The integration with Snowflake is a huge step in that direction."

