SHINER BEERS WINS SIX COMBINED GOLD AND SILVER MEDALS AT THE AUSTRALIAN INTERNATIONAL BEER AWARDS

Spoetzl Brewery is Awarded Medals for Six of its Beers, Including Gold for its Iconic Shiner Bock at the Largest Annual Beer Competition in the World

SHINER, Texas, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A panel of brewing experts at the largest annual beer competition in the world, the 2022 Australian International Beer Awards (AIBA), honored the Spoetzl Brewery in Shiner, Texas with several top medals this year. The iconic Shiner Bock and Shiner Sea Salt and Lime each earned a gold medal while Shiner ¡Órale! Mexican-Style Cerveza, Shiner Light Blonde, Shiner Agua Fresca and Shiner Ruby Redbird beers each won a silver medal.

"Here at Shiner we put every drop of our brewing expertise, energy and passion into the beers we brew, so it is extremely rewarding to see that others appreciate our hard work and beers just as much," said Shiner Brewmaster, Jimmy Mauric. "We're especially delighted to win six awards from a panel of esteemed brewing experts. It's proof of the high-quality, flavorful, and refreshing beers we have the honor and joy of creating."

A record-breaking 2,630 beers and 355 breweries from 20 different countries all over the world competed at this year's AIBA which was judged in blind tastings by Australian beer experts, writers and retailers who have an extensive history of tasting, producing and working with beers of all varieties. The AIBA aims to inspire and celebrate excellence in brewing, beer packaging design and beer media. Providing brewers from around the globe with an essential benchmarking opportunity, the Awards are open to breweries of all sizes, from boutique small volume to large-scale commercial production.

"The Melbourne Royal Australian International Beer Awards celebrates and recognizes the best brewers across the world with up to 35 trophies presented to the champions of each category, including the overall Champion Australian Beer and Champion International Beer," says Melbourne Royal's Chief Executive Officer Brad Jenkins.

These six medals mark the 22nd medal for Shiner Bock across the world's major competitions and the 84th combined overall for all Shiner Beers since 2001.

About Shiner and the Spoetzl Brewery

The Spoetzl Brewery was founded in Shiner, Texas (population 2,069), in 1909, by Czech and German immigrants brewing beer with old-world traditions and recipes for Central Texas. Since then, the brewery has grown to be one of the largest independent craft brewers in the country with beers available in all 50 states and Mexico. To this day, every drop of the award-winning beer is brewed right in Shiner, TX, where it all started 113 years ago. Visit us at www.shiner.com .

