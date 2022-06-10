Datadog Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Application Performance Monitoring and Observability

Positioned based on its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring and Observability. This is the second consecutive year Gartner has positioned Datadog as a Leader in its Magic Quadrant.

"Customer feedback is central to how we continually develop and improve products," said Amit Agarwal, Chief Product Officer at Datadog. "We are thankful for the placement of Datadog as a Leader by Gartner—as well as our position as the vendor with the highest level of ability to execute—as it reflects our ongoing customer engagement."

The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring and Observability is a culmination of Gartner research of the Application Performance Monitoring (APM) and Observability market. Based on the Gartner evaluation, included vendors are placed into one of four quadrants—Niche Players, Challengers, Visionaries and Leaders—based on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

Datadog's position as the vendor with the highest level of ability to execute is a reflection of meeting customer needs and solving existing pain points. In particular, customers continue to highlight how Datadog's unified platform approach is a differentiator in the APM and Observability market as it breaks down silos and creates a fully integrated experience across roles—from IT operations to security and development. Users also identify Watchdog , Datadog's AI engine that leverages machine learning to simplify the complexity of monitoring cloud-native architectures, as a key strength that helps teams proactively troubleshoot and resolve issues. Datadog's Real User Monitoring (RUM) is another area customers highlight as a differentiating factor, as it helps them understand end-user behavior across key journeys so they can take immediate action to address churn and drop-off rates.

The full report is available for download here: https://www.datadoghq.com/resources/gartner-magic-quadrant-apm-observability-2022/

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

