Aetina Launches New High-Performance MegaEdge for Use of AI Inference

TAIPEI, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aetina launches new AI inference platforms – MegaEdge AIP-SQ37 and MegaEdge AIP-FQ47 series; the platforms can be flexibly integrated into a wide range of AI-related systems to run AI inference tasks due to their rich I/O interface design to support many types of peripheral devices and sensors.

MegaEdge AIP-SQ37 series can be used in smart factories to reduce production line injury cases. With smart 3D cameras and motion recognition algorithms, the users of AIP-SQ37 series can create a type of 3D virtual fence solution for working robotic arms. When the 3D virtual fence system is installed, the system can detect workers who enter the working radius of robotic arms through smart 3D cameras, and further send signals to the robotic arms to slow down or stop their motions.

Due to its 6x USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports that provides up to 10Gbps data transfer speed capacity, MegaEdge AIP-SQ37 can be used with USB cameras for automated optical inspection (AOI) purposes. With 2x swappable 2.5" SATAIII SSD/HDD Trays, AIP-SQ37 allows users to complete storage drive replacement easily, which helps them lower AI system maintenance costs. Also, the AIP-SQ37 enables MXM embedded GPU card expansions to provide higher computing performance while remaining small platform size and staying energy-efficient.

MegaEdge AIP-FQ47 series, another Aetina's new AI inference platform, is suitable for the use of advanced AOI systems. The users of AIP-FQ47 are able to develop an AI visual inspection solution for defect detection in manufacturing with vision positioning algorithms and linear image sensors. Once installed, the visual inspection solution first detects and collects image data of units under test (UUT) via the linear image sensors, and then identifies defective ones among the units, helping smart factories ensure their product quality level.

Aetina's MegaEdge AIP-FQ47 series is designed not only with a strong and reliable structure, but also with a flexible PCIe interface for the expansion of different professional graphics cards. Moreover, the I/O interface of AIP-FQ47 series has 4 LAN ports to allow its users to build AI inspection systems with IP cameras.

MegaEdge AIP-SQ37 and MegaEdge AIP-FQ47 series can be used in different fields including smart cities, smart factories, and smart retail. With the advantages of high computing performance, high stability, and high flexibility, MegaEdge AIP-SQ37 and AIP-FQ47 series help their users complete their AI projects easily.

