North China's Hebei Province completed a demonstration project for a new type of 10 kV MW power system

PINGSHAN, China, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North China's Hebei Province has recently completed and put into operation a demonstration project of a new-type 10 kV MW power system in Yingli Township, Pingshan County.

The project is jointly implemented by State Grid Hebei Electric Power Co., Ltd., a domestic power generation group and two academician teams in China.

The project innovatively applies the grid control technology with its own inertia to effectively solve the problems of randomness, intermittence and fluctuation of photovoltaic power generation, and realizes active perception, active response and active support for the power grid.

It promotes the safe and reliable replacement of clean energy, and at the same time improves the local absorption capacity of new energy and the power supply quality of local power grid, thus exploring a new technological path for the construction of new power system.

After the project is put into operation, it's expected to increase local photovoltaic income by 10 percent to 20 percent every year and further boost the revitalization and development of the old revolutionary base area.

At the same time, the number of power line failures in Yingli Township will be reduced by 90 percent every year, and the blackout time will be reduced by about 30 hours, thus realizing the safe and reliable replacement of clean energy.

This project provides a replicable and scalable megawatt solution for a high proportion of new energy consumption, and also makes a beneficial exploration for building a distributed smart grid.

On the day when the demonstration project in Yingli was put into operation, the 35 kV 10 MW demonstration project in Baiyangdian, Xiongan New Area started at the same time.

Before the end of the year, Hebei will also start construction of a 110 kV 100 MW demonstration project in Xibaipo, Pingshan County. These practices explore the construction of new power system covering the three administrative levels from villages to counties, create a model of distributed smart grid development, and inject new impetus into Hebei's clean and low-carbon energy transformation.

