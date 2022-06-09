Luminex Expedites Drilling at the El Hito Copper-Molybdenum Porphyry Target at Central Condor

Highlights:

Potential higher-grade copper-molybdenum porphyry core discovered to the north of previous drilling.

Rock chip sampling has delineated an area approximately 320 metres in diameter where rock chip sampling mostly exceeds 0.4% copper.

The anomaly is coincident with bornite and potassic alteration, both of which are characteristic of a high-grade copper porphyry core.

1,500 metre drill program is expected to commence next week with a second drill rig at Condor.

Drilling is ongoing with one rig at the high-grade underground targets at Condor North.

VANCOUVER, BC, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Luminex Resources Corp. (TSXV: LR) (OTCQX: LUMIF) (the "Company" or "Luminex") is pleased to announce the discovery of a copper porphyry drill target located 500 metres north of the El Hito prospect at its Condor Project in southeastern Ecuador. The target area is characterized by a broadly coincident >250ppm copper and >10ppm molybdenum anomaly delineated by the recently completed soil survey (see Figure 1). The anomaly is approximately 1,800 metres from north to south, 700 metres from east to west and is generally coincident with a mapped diorite porphyry with pervasive alteration, veining and mineralization (see Figure 1). The soil survey was completed on 200-metre spaced east-west oriented lines that extended four kilometres to the north from El Hito and two kilometres from east to west, on average.

The southern portion of the El Hito soil anomaly contains historic drill holes, while the northern part of the anomaly remains undrilled. A total of 4,687 metres in nine holes was drilled by previous operators, including an interval grading 0.58% copper over 172 metres from eight metres down the hole. These historic results are summarized in Table 1. The northern part of the soil anomaly was recently found to contain an approximately 320 metre diameter zone where the majority of rock chip samples returned values exceeding 0.4% copper. This zone is larger and more coherent than where the historic drilling occurred, when the same surface sampling criteria is applied (see Figure 1). The northern rock chip anomaly is coincident with a zone where bornite and chalcocite are observed at surface and is also the only area where an erosional "window" through the outer phyllic alteration shell exposes the inner potassic altered core of the porphyry system (see Figure 2).

Luminex geologists interpret the observations outlined above to indicate that the historic drilling may not have drilled the highest-grade part of the porphyry copper system at El Hito. Luminex's initial 1,500 metre, five-hole drill program at El Hito will test this area and expand outwards from there on a 100-metre spaced grid (hole 1 shown on Figure 1 & 2). A drill rig has been mobilized to the drill pad shown on Figure 2 and drilling on an easterly inclined hole will commence next week.

Drilling is still ongoing with one rig at the high-grade underground targets at Condor North. Three drill holes have been completed since drilling resumed in early May at Los Cuyes. The drill rig is being mobilized to the Camp underground targets while Luminex awaits assays on the three completed Los Cuyes drill holes.

Figure 1. Geology map with soil anomalies, rock chip sample results and historic drilling. (CNW Group/Luminex Resources Corp.) (PRNewswire)

Figure 2. Alteration map with diorite porphyry outline, alteration mapping, soil anomalies, rock chip sample results, and historic drilling. (CNW Group/Luminex Resources Corp.) (PRNewswire)

Table 1. Historic drill results from El Hito

Hole Azimuth/

Inclination /

Depth From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Copper (%) Molybdenum (%) Year Drilled DEH-05 90°/-60°/811.7m 3.8 614.6 610.9 0.29 0.005 2012 Incl.

492.0 536.5 44.5 0.42 0.003

Incl.

577.0 614.6 37.6 0.44 0.002

And

631.5 739.0 107.6 0.46 0.003

Incl.

631.5 673.0 41.6 0.73 0.001

















DEH-06 90°/-60°/701.0m 0.0 580.0 580.0 0.27 0.003 2013 Incl.

342.0 374.0 32.0 0.48 0.003

















DEH-07 270°/-65°/749.8m 1.0 646.0 645.0 0.31 0.005 2013 Incl.

8.0 180.0 172.0 0.58 0.004

















DEH-08 90°/-60°/634.0m 6.5 550.0 543.5 0.30 0.004 2013















DEH-09 90°/-65°/601.7m 24.0 560.0 536.0 0.26 0.007 2013















DH-1 284°/-59°/261.4m 24.0 261.4 237.4 0.32 0.005 2000















DH-2 264°/-59°/249.2m 26.0 246.0 220.0 0.27 0.009 2000















DH-3 0°/-60°/178.9m 14.0 178.9 164.9 0.30 0.003 2000















DH-4 277°/-58°/498.9m 12.0 484.0 472.0 0.22 0.004 2000

Qualified Persons

Leo Hathaway, P. Geo, Senior Vice President Exploration of Luminex and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed, verified and approved the scientific and technical information concerning the Condor Project in this news release and has verified the data underlying that scientific and technical information.

About Luminex Resources

Luminex Resources Corp. (TSXV: LR) (OTCQX: LUMIF) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on gold and copper projects in Ecuador. Luminex's inferred and indicated mineral resources are located at the Condor Gold-Copper project in Zamora-Chinchipe Province, southeast Ecuador. Luminex also holds a large and highly prospective land package in Ecuador, including the Tarqui, Pegasus and Orquideas projects, which are being co-developed with BHP Group plc, Anglo American and JOGMEC respectively.

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://luminexresources.com/.

