Circa's Partnership with ThisWay Global Provides Access to the Universal Integration Platform (UIP) and IBM's App Connect Enterprise

MILWAUKEE, Wis. , June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Circa has signed an agreement with partner ThisWay® Global to leverage IBM's App Connect Enterprise in order to help medium to enterprise sized companies with their diversity recruiting and compliance requirements.

ThisWay Global recently announced its embedded approach for the IBM relationship, which ensued by way of participating in a Google Startup Accelerator Program in September 2021. ThisWay was one of 12 North American startups selected, and Circa is one of a few companies selected by ThisWay to be included in the IBM opportunity.

Circa is a reseller of ThisWay's Diversity Sourcing & Matching engine, an intuitive and automated recruitment tool that helps to authentically remove bias and quickly match employers to 169 million candidates from diverse community databases. This new relationship with IBM's App Connect Enterprise software enables Circa to easily integrate with and offer diversity recruiting, sourcing and compliance solutions to companies within a single platform.

"We wouldn't have been able to participate in this cutting-edge, modern technology had it not been for our partnership with ThisWay Global," said Patrick Sheahan, Circa CEO. "Circa has had great success bundling the diversity sourcing product with its recruiting and compliance solutions, giving HR and recruiting professionals one platform to work within. Now with the opportunity to be part of IBM's EcoSystem, companies will have seamless, secure access to Circa's products within their current workflows. Never before has this been possible."

How does it Work?

Using ThisWay's Recruitment Process AutomationTM technology (RPA), a recruiter or hiring manager can simplify and improve the traditional hiring process by removing pain points associated with talent sourcing and matching through the use of Automated Intelligence. It also combines specific machine learning and data security with the powerful ability to match applicants to opportunities based on more than 1,000 data points. ThisWay is also developing a new product feature, referred to as the Universal Integration Platform (UIP), which will allow HR professionals to save hundreds of hours with procurement, vendors, and eventually the software itself through system integrations and workflow automations. These solutions increase customer compliance, efficiency, and the accurate matching of qualified talent, while simultaneously increasing diversity and inclusion. Circa's diversity recruiting solutions are proven to deliver 2.5 times more candidates than the industry job board average, and the diversity sourcing product, powered by ThisWay Global, delivers 300 passive candidates per job in a matter of seconds.

Circa provides SaaS-based OFCCP compliance management and recruiting technology solutions to deliver qualified candidates on a level, equitable playing field that meet organizations' needs to build high-performing, diverse teams. Circa helps reach even more underrepresented groups with the country's largest network of community-based organizations and niche job board sites, including DiversityJobs.

Circa's Diversity Sourcing Powered by ThisWay Global is a powerful matching platform where companies can connect with diverse candidates from 8,500+ online diverse communities. Every candidate is matched against every open position with a focus on their skills and experience so that employers can find the best individual instantly and without bias. The powerful Sourcing & Matching technology instantly delivers 300 passive candidates matched to a specific job description, thereby saving recruiters hours of time searching other online databases, such as LinkedIn.

IBM's App Connect Enterprise delivers an automated approach to integration designed to reduce development complexity and speed time to value, empowering businesses to connect applications and data no matter where they reside, be it on-cloud or on-premises with security.

"In 2015, we identified that the single greatest challenge in the HR tech industry was integrations, or more the lack of them." Angela Hood, CEO and founder of ThisWay Global said. "The number one question we're constantly asked is: 'Do you integrate?' It is mission critical for HR professionals to utilize system integrations, and we're hyper focused now more than ever on making this happen for our customers. Circa leads with diversity and its products are best in class, and we're thrilled to have them aboard."

Circa is a catalyst for 21st century companies to build high-performing diverse teams based on research that shows companies want to shift from diversity as a program to diversity as a business strategy. The companies' robust portfolio of software solutions and unparalleled industry expertise give employers the tools and knowledge they need to radically change how they approach talent acquisition and management. The company was founded in 1994, has 5,000+ customers, 15,500 community partner relationships and in 2019 posted 5M+ jobs through its network of 600+ online employment websites. Circaworks.com

Founded by Angela Hood in University of Cambridge's ideaSpace, ThisWay Global is a WBENC certified, VC-backed, Google accelerated HR tech industry leader that matches all people to all jobs instantly and without bias. Using proprietary technology, ThisWay's network has performed over 15.5 trillion matching events, providing companies and governments with technology to reduce bias and increase diversity across all industries. ThisWay Global is headquartered in the booming tech hub of Austin, Texas, with offices in Silicon Valley and Boston. To learn more or to schedule a demo, visit thiswayglobal.com .

