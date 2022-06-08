Eyenuk Wins Juniper Research's Digital Health Innovation Award for Best Digital Diagnostics Solution

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyenuk, Inc., a global artificial intelligence (AI) medical technology and services company and the leader in real-world applications for AI Eye Screening™ and AI Predictive Biomarkers™, announced its EyeArt® AI System won Juniper Research's Future Digital Health award for the "Best Digital Diagnostics Solution" (link).

"Eyenuk is enormously proud to be recognized by Juniper Research as an innovator and disruptor in healthcare."

Juniper Research's Future Digital Health Innovation Awards are presented to companies that deliver imaginative, innovative products or services that have the potential to disrupt their ecosystems and provide significant benefits to their target audience. Entries are initially assessed by a Juniper Research analyst panel, which then draws up a shortlist of potential winners based on a number of criteria, including product innovation, features and benefits, and future business prospects.

"We are honored that the EyeArt AI System was selected as the 'Best Digital Diagnostics Solution' by Juniper Research," said Kaushal Solanki, Ph.D., founder and CEO of Eyenuk. "The Eyenuk AI platform is being developed with the goal of screening every eye in the world for chronic and vision-threatening diseases. This recognition furthers our commitment to expanding access to rapid, on-site early disease detection while improving accuracy and lowering costs."

The traditional exam for diabetic retinopathy (DR) screening requires an eye care specialist to dilate a patient's eyes and examine the back of the eyes—an expensive process that requires long waits for appointments and keeps specialists from focusing on patients who need treatment. Even though early DR detection and treatment can reduce the risk of blindness by 95%1, as many as 50% of Americans with diabetes do not receive their annual eye exam2, making DR the leading cause of blindness among working-age adults.

The EyeArt platform solves these problems by making the detection of DR more accessible while improving efficiency, accuracy, and cost. For the first time, fully autonomous, real-time DR screening can be performed by non-specialists at primary care practices, diabetes centers, and other frontline care settings during a patient's routine office visit with highly accurate results available in seconds. Positive cases are referred to eye care specialists, ensuring their time is optimized for assessing and treating complex cases. The FDA-cleared EyeArt AI System is the most extensively validated AI technology for autonomous DR detection, tested on over 500,000 patients globally with 2 million images collected in clinical environments.

"Early adopters have told us that the EyeArt system is a real clinical game changer, making real-time DR screening possible at point-of-care settings by freeing up eye care professionals so they can focus on more complex clinical tasks," said Frank Cheng, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Eyenuk. "We are enormously proud to be recognized by Juniper Research as an innovator and disruptor in the industry as we continue to develop products for additional disease indications."

Consistently outperforming competitors in independent head-to-head studies, the high-performing EyeArt system is currently used by over 100 organizations worldwide to improve patient access and health equity and prevent vision loss due to DR.

Eyenuk, Inc. is a global artificial intelligence (AI) medical technology and services company and the leader in real-world AI Eye Screening™ for autonomous disease detection and AI Predictive Biomarkers™ for risk assessment and disease surveillance. Eyenuk is on a mission to screen every eye in the world to ensure timely diagnosis of life- and vision-threatening diseases, including diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration, stroke risk, cardiovascular risk, and Alzheimer's disease. Find Eyenuk online on its website, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

The EyeArt AI System provides fully autonomous diabetic retinopathy (DR) screening, including retinal imaging, DR detection based on international clinical standards and immediate reporting, in a single office visit during a diabetic patient's regular exam. Once the patient's fundus images have been captured and submitted to the EyeArt AI System, the DR detection results are available in a PDF report in less than 30 seconds.

The EyeArt AI System was developed with funding from the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) and is validated by the U.K. National Health Service (NHS). In addition to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance, the EyeArt AI System has CE marking as a class 2a medical device in the European Union and a Health Canada license. It is designed to be General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) compliant.

The EyeArt AI System is reimbursable by government and private payors in the U.S. under the newly created Category 1 Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) code 92229.

