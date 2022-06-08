ATA Urges Confirmation of Robin Hutcheson as FMCSA Administrator

WASHINGTON, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Trucking Associations urged the Senate Commerce Committee to swiftly confirm Robin Hutcheson as Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration Administrator.

In a letter to the Committee, ATA President and CEO Chris Spear cited Hutcheson's experience and her work as FMCSA Acting Administrator as reasons for ATA's support of her nomination.

"Since her appointment as Acting Administrator in January, Ms. Hutcheson has worked closely with the trucking industry to confront supply chain, workforce, and safety challenges, while pressing forward with the implementation of vital programs included in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act," Spear wrote. "Ms. Hutcheson's response to the challenges facing our industry has been timely and effective, and we are confident she will bring that same focus to her role as the Administrator of the FMCSA.

"Throughout Ms. Hutcheson's tenure as Acting and Deputy Administrator of FMCSA, we have been particularly impressed by her candid, collaborative, and valuable engagement with motor carriers, drivers, and stakeholders throughout the industry," he said.

To read Spear's full letter, click here.

