Preferred Correspondent Agreement expands Walker & Dunlop's presence in South Florida and supports Metro Fund's access to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac lending

BETHESDA, Md., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announces a new preferred correspondent agreement with Metro Fund Inc., a leading commercial real estate (CRE) lender based in Miami, Florida. The agreement represents an equal partnership, which will expand Walker & Dunlop's reach in South Florida through Metro Fund's strong local relationships and established track record in financing all asset classes. Metro Fund, in turn, will leverage Walker & Dunlop's brand, experience, and technology to originate loans through Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and the capital markets, thereby increasing its overall lending capabilities.

Walker & Dunlop Announces New Partnership with Miami-Based Metro Fund Inc. (PRNewswire)

"Our partnership with Metro Fund Inc. represents an opportunity for both companies to grow our operations. Bringing together Metro Fund's deep relationships, especially in South Florida's Latino community, and Walker & Dunlop's industry-leading expertise in CRE lending will lead to more favorable financing options and better deals for our clients," said Howard Smith, Walker & Dunlop President. "Since founding Metro Fund in 2014, Orlando Diaz has demonstrated his ability to originate quality commercial, construction and multifamily loans through relationships with the local building and development community. Walker & Dunlop is excited to expand Metro Fund's lending capacity in all facets of CRE, including with Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac."

Walker & Dunlop originated $49 billion in transactions and financed over $42 billion for multifamily properties in 2021. With one of the strongest networks in the industry, the firm's 2021 brokered loan originations totaled $30 billion, a 170% increase over 2020.

"Partnering with Walker & Dunlop, the third largest provider of CRE capital in the U.S., will bring marketing and production support, along with a host of new multifamily and commercial lending options to our established builder and investor clientele," said Orlando Diaz, President of Metro Fund Inc. "As the construction and commercial market continues to flourish, the backing of Walker & Dunlop will solidify Metro Fund's position as the lender of choice for CRE and multifamily lending in South Florida"

Metro Fund Inc., a Hispanic-owned business established in 2014, is a leading independent mortgage and CRE lender in South Florida with deep ties to the development community in South Florida. Since its inception, Metro Fund has deployed significant amounts of capital for both the residential and commercial market via institutional lenders and private capital.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is one of the largest providers of capital to the commercial real estate industry, enabling real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop and play — to life. The power of our people, premier brand, and industry-leading technology makes us more insightful and valuable to our clients, providing an unmatched experience every step of the way. With over 1,400 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.