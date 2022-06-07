Ranger Ready Repellents Study Finds People are Fed Up with Ticks and Mosquitos Getting in the Way of Enjoying the Outdoors

New data indicates two-thirds of U.S. adults use insect repellent frequently or daily to help prevent mosquito and tick-borne diseases

NORWALK, Conn., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ranger Ready Repellents today released the findings of a national survey examining consumer attitudes of adults related to bugs and their use of repellents. The research study of adults aged 25 to 55+ found that a whopping 85% say "fighting bugs is getting in the way of enjoying life outdoors." Additionally, the research indicates 91% of Americans are concerned with diseases that can be transmitted by mosquitos or ticks, and over 40% report that "ticks tend to bite me" and they avoid them at all costs.

"Recent reports about the dangers of tick and mosquito bites are helping make people more aware of the dangers of vector-borne illnesses like Lyme disease, West Nile virus and Rocky Mountain Spotted fever," said Chris L. Fuentes, founder and CEO of Ranger Ready Repellents. "However, our research found that most consumers aren't aware of the best tools to help protect them."

Key findings from the Ranger Ready survey include:

Today, Most People Avoid DEET

According to the study, two-thirds of adults (67%) use insect repellents frequently or daily during the peak bug season. While DEET (diethyltoluamide) is the most often recommended and used repellent in the U.S., more than half of consumers (51%) said they "avoid DEET whenever possible" and 7 in 10 said they prefer to use DEET alternatives.

"The issue with DEET is that people don't like the way it feels on their skin, think it smells nasty and ruins your gear. This reluctance to properly use repellents leaves consumers exposed to being bitten by insects," notes Fuentes.

People are Growing Weary of Bugs

The survey findings suggest that approximately 50% of respondents think there are more bugs around these days. On top of that, 54% say mosquitos bother and bite them all the time, and 67% have gotten bit or know someone who was bit by a tick in the last 10 years. Additionally, 45% of respondents have either had or know someone who has had Lyme disease or West Nile Virus, indicating a general awareness of the inherent dangers associated with biting insects. What's more, nearly half of respondents (43%) believe insect repellent is just as important as sunscreen.

Discovering Dual Protection

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends wearing both clothing-worn and body-worn repellents as a dual layer of protection against bug bites, yet the survey found that 72% of adults are unaware that you can spray your clothes with Permethrin 0.5% that is specially designed to bond to fabric, providing up to 40 days of active protection from ticks, mosquitos and most biting insects. Nearly 42% of those surveyed say they're willing to try treating their clothes, outdoor furniture, hiking and camping gear with a simple monthly application of Permethrin 0.5% as a first line of defense from biting insects.

The CDC, World Health Organization, Health Canada and many other global national health organizations recommend using EPA-registered Picaridin 20% for long lasting, daily protection from tick and mosquito bites. Developed in Europe over thirty years ago, Picaridin 20% is safe for use on all adults, children over one and during pregnancy, and is now available in the U.S.

"Choosing Picaridin with 20% of the active ingredient is essential and will provide up to 12 hours of tick and mosquito protection," adds Fuentes. "The key to an effective repellent is a clean feel and great scent. If you're happy to apply it to your skin daily in conjunction with monthly use of a clothing-worn repellent, you stand an excellent chance of staying bite free year around."

About Ranger Ready

Founded in 2017, Ranger Ready Inc. markets Ranger Ready Permethrin 0.5% clothing-worn and Ranger Ready Picaridin 20% body-worn repellents. The company is dedicated to stemming the alarming increase of dangerous vector-borne diseases in the U.S. by encouraging the proper use of safe and effective repellents. Ranger Ready products are all EPA registered and proudly made in the U.S.A. Ranger Ready is committed to an earth-friendly footprint by offering recyclable packaging and using the most compact means to transport products. For more information, please visit www.rangerready.com, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter.

