NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking has provided $50.69 million in floating-rate financing to affiliates of SRJ Real Estate Investments for the acquisition of The Grayson at Baybrook, a 322-unit, Class A, garden style, multifamily property located at 1900 Glenwest Drive, Friendswood, Texas. The loan will be used for the acquisition of the property and unit renovations.

The property is in the Clear Lake submarket of Southeast Houston, approximately 20 miles southeast of downtown Houston. Clear Lake is home to NASA's Johnson Space Center and the aerospace facilities of Boeing, both major employers in the region. In addition, the Houston Spaceport, one of the few FAA licensed, urban commercial spaceports in the US, is in the submarket and under construction.

SRJ Real Estate Investments debt placement was represented by Tucker Knight and Carl Rasmussen in Berkadia's Houston office.

About Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking

Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking is a leading global financial institution that provides advisory, investment banking, financing, corporate banking and capital markets services to corporations, financial institutions, financial sponsors and sovereign and supranational organizations worldwide.

Our teams of experts in 30 countries advise clients on their strategic development, helping them to grow and transform their businesses, and maximize their positive impact. We are committed to supporting the environmental transition by aligning our financing balance sheet with a +1.5°C trajectory by 2050.

As part of the Global Financial Services division of Groupe BPCE, the second largest banking group in France through the Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne retail networks, Natixis CIB benefits from the Group's financial strength and solid financial ratings (Standard & Poor's: A, Moody's: A1, Fitch: A+, R&I: A+).

