Integrity and Hovis & Associates Partner to Expand Medicare Distribution and Retirement Planning Capabilities

DALLAS, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Hovis & Associates, an independent marketing organization ("IMO") based in St. Louis, Missouri. As part of the acquisition, David Hovis, President and CEO of Hovis & Associates, and Kevin Hovis, Vice President of Medicare Sales at Hovis & Associates, will become Managing Partners in Integrity. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"It's always exciting to welcome partners like Hovis & Associates to the Integrity family," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "The Hovis family has carried out a 40-year legacy of attentiveness to clients and dedication to service that aligns perfectly with the way Integrity operates. By always striving to overdeliver on Medicare and retirement solutions, David, Kevin and their team have created an unshakeable bond of trust with their clients. Just as other partners have, Hovis & Associates can now look forward to experiencing the 'Integrity Effect' of unprecedented growth. We're thrilled that the Hovis team chose to join us on our mission to help Americans plan for the good days ahead — and we're ready to support them as they make an even greater impact, not only on the St. Louis area, but nationwide."

Beginning in 1984, industry stalwart Dennis Hovis laid the foundation for Hovis & Associates by offering life insurance to Midwesterners. His sons, David and Kevin, eventually joined him in the business, which transitioned to specializing in Medicare in 2006. Today, Hovis & Associates provides full-service Medicare solutions as well as financial services and retirement planning. Its experienced and skillful team takes a consultative approach to help clients meet retirement and healthcare goals, serving more than 25,000 Americans annually. The company has become one of the Midwest's Medicare and retirement planning leaders, garnering numerous community and industry awards.

"One of the most rewarding parts of this business is that we get to spend our days taking care of people," said David Hovis, President and CEO of Hovis & Associates. "Our partnership with Integrity now offers us the chance to help even more Americans. Integrity has the size, scale and scope that clears the path for us to work on our business rather than just in our business. We can continue to run Hovis & Associates the way we always have — but now with Integrity, we gain the added technology and administrative support we need to best serve our clients. In addition, Integrity's Employee Ownership Plan offers our staff a remarkable opportunity to participate in our growth. There are so many incredible benefits to becoming an Integrity partner, and we couldn't be prouder of our decision."

Hovis & Associates will now become an integral part of Integrity's rapidly expanding and diverse partner network. United under the common goal of improving insurance and financial services, Integrity partners learn from each other, collaborate on best practices and create strategies to help more Americans prepare for the good days ahead. This unequaled peer group of icons and leaders is constantly striving to innovate processes in ways that empower Integrity to better protect the life, health and wealth of consumers.

"When considering a partner, the most important aspect was finding one who shared our values and we found that in Integrity," explained Kevin Hovis, President of Medicare Sales at Hovis & Associates. "We know many of the companies who have joined Integrity and watching their explosive growth helped make our partnership decision easier and more straightforward. Integrity brings so much to the table. Their proprietary technology offers our agents countless resources and a more diverse product mix to create the right solution for clients at a much higher level. We're very proud of what we've accomplished thus far — and with Integrity's platform, relationships and systems behind us, the future offers unlimited opportunities for growth."

Supported by Integrity's world-class insurtech platform, Hovis & Associates gains access to much more than just cutting-edge technology. Integrity's comprehensive insurance and financial service offerings also include quoting and enrollment systems, customer relationship management software, ongoing product development and their innovative MedicareCENTER. In addition, Integrity offers shared business services and administrative functions that enable partners to redirect valuable time toward agency growth. This supportive infrastructure includes areas such as People & Culture, Technology & Innovation, finance, legal and compliance, and access to their nationally known marketing and advertising firm.

On top of all those advantages, Hovis & Associates can now offer employees the exciting benefit of meaningful company ownership through Integrity's Employee Ownership Plan.

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its distribution network of agencies, brokerages and RIAs throughout the nation. Integrity's nearly 6,000 employees work with more than 450,000 agents and advisors who serve over 10 million clients annually. In 2022, Integrity will help carriers place more than $12 billion in new sales and oversee more than $20 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

Hovis & Associates is a long-standing, family-run business founded in 1984. The values-driven firm has expanded its consultative services throughout the Greater St. Louis Metropolitan area and the nation, offering three categories of service: Medicare consulting, agent services and financial services. The experienced team at Hovis & Associates also supports agents working within the Medicare consulting arena and takes great pride in creating a professional, positive and rewarding experience for agents nationwide. For more information, visit www.hovisandassociates.com.

