The Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort 4th of July Music Festival

HOUSTON, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort, a beachfront RV resort and entertainment venue along the Texas Gulf Coast, will host it first annual 4th of July music festival. Locals and travelers alike will head to the beach on the Bolivar Peninsula for three nights of great music and to celebrate our nation's freedom.

Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort 4th of July Music Festival (PRNewswire)

The Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort today announced the full festival lineup:

Saturday, July 2

Stoney LaRue

Music starts at 7:45 PM

Sunday, July 3

Josh Abbott Band with Jake Worthington

Music starts at 7:45 PM

Monday, July 4

Creed Fisher

Music starts at 7:45 PM

"The 4th of July celebration on Crystal Beach is really special. With fireworks and s'mores on the beach, we wouldn't want to spend it anywhere else. This exciting concert series is an added bonus to the best family weekend on Crystal Beach," said Brad Ballard, founder and developer of the Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort. "We are excited to welcome music fans to the beach on July 4th!"

The Paradise Park Stage at the Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort, can entertain up to 3000 people, making it one of the largest beachfront entertainment venues along the Gulf Coast. The RV resort is the ultimate weekend destination and the first of its kind on the Texas Gulf Coast.

The Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort offers the perfect vacation escape that is customizable for every type of guest. A place to lounge poolside, cocktail in-hand in a private cabana. A place to soak in live music, enjoy Crystal Beach with sand between your toes, to enjoy family friendly activities, or modern conveniences and VIP experiences—and all paired with a Southern hospitality that makes the resort unlike anything else on the Texas Gulf Coast. The Beach Club will continue to innovate with additional amenities and services for its guests throughout 2022.

About the Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort

The Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort is a beachfront vacation and entertainment venue offering an unmatched amenity package that elevates the RV travel experience. A blend of seaside Southern hospitality and backyard tranquility, this resort is decked out with sparkling pools, swim-up bars, private VIP cabanas and live entertainment just steps from the beaches of the Upper Texas Coast. To learn more, visit BolivarBeachClub.com.

