SixFifty Launches 50 State Employee Hiring Kit for an Increasingly Remote Working World

SALT LAKE CITY, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SixFifty , a technology company whose solutions are programmed to take on complex legal issues by providing customized contracts, policies, and documents to people and businesses, today announced its 50 State Hiring Kit , which makes the process of hiring in an increasingly remote working world more efficient and cost effective. Built for human resources and legal teams, employers may select the states in which they wish to hire and the software automatically generates a comprehensive document explaining the relevant laws and action items to conduct business and maintain an employee in any state or the District of Columbia.

As part of SixFifty's comprehensive employment solutions , including employment agreements, employee handbooks and policies, and hybrid work policies, SixFifty's 50 State Hiring Kit is available as an add-on to existing subscribers or standalone.

"SixFifty's hiring kit is the ultimate blueprint for a company's nationwide hiring needs—made all the more important as companies like Airbnb and Lyft move to remote working conditions," said Kimball Parker, CEO of SixFifty. "Hiring in new states presents challenges and significant costs , and SixFifty's kit, along with our broader employment and privacy offerings, removes the guesswork and roadblocks because we do the legal legwork for you."

SixFifty's Employee Handbook and Employment Agreements SaaS tools help companies to create customized contracts, policies, and documents that comply with federal and any state employment laws. SixFifty continuously monitors this dynamic area of the law and updates the tools in real time. Users receive updates explaining the changes and the recommended language to update the handbook and agreements, and any new documents generated in SixFifty's system automatically include these updates.

Hatch is a company on a mission to make sleep easier with innovative, all-in-one products for newborns through adults and a user of SixFifty's employment tools. With employees spanning 15 states and two countries, writing employee contracts became complicated and expensive.

"The value we're getting with SixFifty is great," said Melanie Wagner, Head of People Operations at Hatch. "It's the legal tool we use for all contracts, onboarding, offboarding—anything related to employment at Hatch. SixFifty keeps us compliant and up-to-date."

SixFifty's pro bono program builds free tools for people who need legal help. Recently, SixFifty created free tools to help Ukrainian citizens file for Temporary Protected Status and asylum in the United States.

Headquartered in the Silicon Slopes of Utah and powered by Wilson Sonsini, SixFifty is a technology company that brings the expertise of the top legal minds to your fingertips.

SixFifty's technology is programmed to take on complex legal issues by providing customized contracts, policies, and documents to people and businesses. We continuously monitor dynamic areas of the law to update our tools in real time so you can too. SixFifty customers enjoy the dual benefit of innovative technology powered by human expertise. For more information, please visit www.sixfifty.com.

