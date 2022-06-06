InventHelp Inventor Develops Safe and Convenient Accessory for Weightlifters (CNP-126)

PITTSBURGH, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to commence a workout with dumbbells in the raised or starting position," said an inventor, from New London, Conn., "so I invented the Hinged Dumbbell Bracket. My design could reduce physical strain by eliminating the need to kick dumbbells upward into position."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved means of lifting dumbbells when exercising. In doing so, it eliminates the struggles associated with lifting heavy dumbbells from the floor. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features an effective design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for weightlifters. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Connecticut sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CNP-126, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

