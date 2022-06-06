Deadly Tulsa Hospital Shooting Renews Urgency for Stronger Violence Protection for Massachusetts Nurses and Healthcare Professionals as MNA Legislation Advances in House and Senate

Deadly Tulsa Hospital Shooting Renews Urgency for Stronger Violence Protection for Massachusetts Nurses and Healthcare Professionals as MNA Legislation Advances in House and Senate

Nurses and healthcare workers are assaulted more than police officers and prison guards, with the COVID-19 pandemic worsening threats and violence

BOSTON, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Massachusetts lawmakers advanced key healthcare violence prevention legislation the day after a gunman killed four people at Tulsa's Saint Francis Hospital campus on Wednesday, a horrific act that reminded nurses and healthcare professionals of local violence and sparked a renewed sense of urgency for stronger protections at healthcare facilities.

Massachusetts Nurse Association (PRNewsFoto/Massachusetts Nurses Association) (PRNewsfoto/Massachusetts Nurses Association) (PRNewswire)

"Nurses and healthcare professionals have been dedicating themselves to safely caring for patients while suffering from an epidemic of violence for many years," said Katie Murphy, a practicing ICU nurse, and President of the Massachusetts Nurses Association. "Here in Massachusetts, we know all too well the potential for deadly violence in healthcare that was inflicted on innocent people in Tulsa. We know the pain of the victims and their families, we grieve with them, and we call for stronger protections for everyone in healthcare."

Massachusetts representatives recommended on Thursday, June 2 that legislation filed on behalf of the MNA – An Act requiring health care employers to develop and implement programs to prevent workplace violence – be passed favorably out of committee and sent to House Ways and Means. The House bill is very similar to Senate legislation bearing the same name that lawmakers advanced to the Senate Ways and Means committee on March 31.

The legislation, sponsored by Senator Joan Lovely and Representative Denise Garlick, would:

Require healthcare employers to perform an annual safety risk assessment and, based on those findings, develop, and implement programs to minimize the danger of workplace violence to employees and patients.

Provide time off for health care workers assaulted on the job to address legal issues.

Allows nurses and healthcare professionals to use their health care facility address instead of their home address to handle legal issues related to an assault.

Require semiannual reporting of assaults on health care employees to District Attorneys.

Stats on Healthcare Violence

Local Healthcare Violence

MassNurses.org │ Facebook.com/MassNurses │ Twitter.com/MassNurses │ Instagram.com/MassNurses

Founded in 1903, the Massachusetts Nurses Association is the largest union of registered nurses in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Its 23,000 members advance the nursing profession by fostering high standards of nursing practice, promoting the economic and general welfare of nurses in the workplace, projecting a positive and realistic view of nursing, and by lobbying the Legislature and regulatory agencies on health care issues affecting nurses and the public.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Massachusetts Nurses Association