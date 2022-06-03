Aite-Novarica Group Report Explores New Managed Security Solution for MSPs Seeking Growth

The firm found MSPs see tremendous growth in managed security services with a hybrid MDR solution.

OTTAWA, ON, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Global advisory firm Aite-Novarica Group has published a white paper exploring how MSPs are differentiating their managed security services with the right cyber security solutions and partners. The report, Hands-Free Cybersecurity for SMEs: A Roadmap to MSP Growth, found that hybrid MDR—a solution that protects the entire IT environment—is the best go-to-market strategy for small and mid-sized MSPs building a managed security service.

"Managed security is table stakes in differentiating your MSP business and finding success in a crowded market. However, between changing client expectations and an expanding threat landscape, MSPs are stretched thin," said Tari Schreider, Strategic Advisor for Aite-Novarica Group. "With the North American MDR market estimated to exceed US$5 billion by 2025, hybrid MDR is the key to unlocking new growth potential."

The report, commissioned by global cybersecurity company Field Effect, is based on discussions with five North American MSPs about the impact hybrid MDR has on business growth.

"MSPs need a hands-free MDR solution that makes it easy to market, sell, and deliver their managed security service—and Field Effect's Partner Momentum Program fills that need," said Matt Holland, Field Effect's Founder and CEO. "Our partners are able to offer their clients the industry's most complete cyber security solution, priced and built for smaller businesses, with 24x7 access to our team's expertise."

Aite-Novarica Group has made this white paper publicly available. To learn more about their research, methodology, and findings, download the full report here: https://get.fieldeffect.com/aite-novarica-msp-growth-white-paper/.

Field Effect is also hosting a complementary webinar on June 8, 2022, at 11 am EDT. Tari Schreider will speak with executives from two MSPs—Arrowhead Technologies and OT Group—to explore how adding a hybrid MDR solution increased their revenues, simplified operations, and accelerated growth. Register for the live webinar here: https://get.fieldeffect.com/hands-free-cybersecurity-webinar-sign-up/.

About Field Effect

Field Effect, a global cyber security company, is revolutionizing the industry by bringing advanced cyber security solutions and services to businesses of all sizes. After years of research and development by the brightest in the business, we have pioneered a holistic approach to cyber security. Our complete Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution, flexible simulation-based training platform, and expert-led professional services form a unified defence that results in superior security, less complexity, and immediate value. We build solutions that are sophisticated, yet easy to use and manage, so every business owner can get the hands-free cyber security they expect and the sleep-filled nights they deserve.

About Aite-Novarica Group

Aite-Novarica Group is an advisory firm providing mission-critical insights on technology, regulations, strategy, and operations to hundreds of banks, insurers, payments providers, and investment firms—as well as the technology and service providers that support them. Comprising former senior technology, strategy, and operations executives as well as experienced researchers and consultants, our experts provide actionable advice to our client base, leveraging deep insights developed via our extensive network of clients and other industry contacts.

