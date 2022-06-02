The WICT Network, SCTE®, and Cablefax Open Call for Nominations for 2022 Women in Technology Award

Annual award to be presented in person at SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo®

EXTON, Pa., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The WICT Network, the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE®), a subsidiary of CableLabs®, and Cablefax jointly announced a call for nominations for the Women in Technology Award, one of the cable telecommunications industry's highest honors. The annual award acknowledges the achievements of one outstanding woman who has contributed to the advancement of technology in the cable and media industry and demonstrates significant professional success. The nomination deadline for this year's Women in Technology Award is Friday, July 8, 2022.

"It was such an honor to have been recognized by The WICT Network, SCTE®, and Cablefax for my leadership, ability to drive results, and unwavering commitment to our customers," said 2021 Women in Technology Award recipient Patricia Martin, senior vice president of the Integration Management Office at Cox Communications. "This prestigious award highlights the accomplishments women in the cable industry have made and encourages future generations of women to step forward and lead. I continue to be humbled to have joined the legacy of such distinguished honorees, who have each made remarkable strides to drive meaningful, forward progress for women in the world of media, entertainment and technology."

The Women in Technology Award was launched in 1995 to recognize and honor leading women in cable technology. Nominees must be in a senior technical position in the cable or media industry and must be a member of The WICT Network and SCTE®, among other criteria detailed in the nomination application.

This year's award will be presented in person at the SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo®, which will be held in Philadelphia, PA, September 19-22.

In addition to Patricia Martin, past recipients include Kim Keever, Zenita Henderson, Noopur Davis, Deborah Picciolo, Theresa Hennesy, Vibha Rustagi, Sherita T. Ceasar, Stephanie Mitchko-Beale, Jennifer Yohe Wagner, Susan Adams, Leslie Ellis, Barbara Jaffe, Cyndee Everman, Carolyn Terry, Vicki Marts, Charlotte Field, Nomi Bergman, and Yvette Gordon-Kanouff.

For more information, including the complete list of past winners and the online nomination form, visit http://www.wict.org/witaward.

About SCTE®, a subsidiary of CableLabs®

SCTE is shaping the future of connectivity. Through technological leadership and innovation, SCTE has served as the applied science leader for the cable telecommunications industry for more than five decades. As a not-for-profit member organization, SCTE moves member companies forward through continuous training for the workforce of tomorrow and by putting leaders into the conversations that matter. SCTE is the force behind the annual SCTE Cable-Tec Expo®, the largest cable telecommunications and technology tradeshow in the Americas. Learn more at www.scte.org.

About SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo®

SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo® is the preeminent venue for thought leadership, engineering innovation and dealmaking within the broadband telecommunications industry. Hosted by the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE), a subsidiary of CableLabs®, Expo 2022 will be hosted in Philadelphia, PA, September 19-22 and chaired by industry leaders Comcast President and CEO David Watson and Liberty Global Vice-chairman and CEO Michael Fries. The most compelling technologies that are building the future of cable telecommunications will be on display as we celebrate collaboration and "Creating Infinite Possibilities," the theme for Expo 2022. More information at expo.scte.org.

About The WICT Network

The WICT Network empowers women in media, entertainment and technology. Our mission is to create women leaders who transform our industry. We do this by providing unparalleled professional development programs, commissioning original gender research, and supporting a B2B network that helps advance women. For more than 40 years, The WICT Network has partnered with media, entertainment and technology companies to help build a more robust pipeline of women leaders. Founded in 1979, and now over 10,000 members strong, The WICT Network is the largest and oldest professional association serving women in media. Charter Communications and Comcast NBCUniversal are The WICT Network's Strategic Touchstone Partners. Please visit www.wict.org or follow @WICTHQ on Facebook/Instagram/LinkedIn/Twitter for more information.

About Cablefax

Cablefax is the most trusted brand in the industry, providing executives with the most original, comprehensive and insightful overview of the latest news and strategic initiatives. Cablefax offerings include a wide range of resources for cable professionals, including Cablefax Daily, Cablefax: The Magazine, awards programs, webinars, and networking events. For more information, visit www.cablefax.com.

