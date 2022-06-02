Supersapiens Partners with Number One Team in Women's Cycling

ATLANTA, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Supersapiens and Team SD Worx are proud to announce a 2022 race season partnership. With Abbott's Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor, Supersapiens delivers innovative insights to help Team SD Worx optimize their glucose levels for training and recovery. The Dutch squad closed out the 2021 season as the world's number one team with victories throughout the Classics and a podium sweep at the Giro d'Italia Donne. This partnership proves they're not complacent and are proactively seeking every advantage to maintain that title.

"Team SD Worx is simply one of the best teams in cycling. They are committed to developing and supporting the fastest women in the sport. They've built the number one program by pairing together the greatest talent and the greatest technology. Supersapiens is honored to partner with an organization that has such a clear vision on winning. We are dedicated to helping them become better as individuals and as a team," said Phil Southerland, CEO and Founder of Supersapiens.

The Supersapiens and Team SD Worx partnership arose after Olympic gold medalist and two-time UCI World Road Champion Anna van der Breggen became an early and passionate adopter of the technology. The former pro, who retired at the end of 2021 after a supreme career as one of the greatest riders of all time, now serves as a Sport Director and a valuable part of Team SD Worx's technical staff. Team SD Worx has kicked off the 2022 season with a roster featuring Chantal van den Broek-Blaak, Lotte Kopecky, Marlen Reusser, Blanka Vas, and Demi Vollering, all playing decisive roles within the squad.

"Team SD Worx takes a hands-on, individual approach to developing each rider's skillset and build them into the best athlete they can be. At Supersapiens, we recognize that each athlete's needs are unique," said Southerland. "With the Supersapiens system and the power of real-time glucose visibility, Team SD Worx will be able to provide their athletes with innovative insights around fueling and nutrition to help unlock stronger performance and faster recovery."

Supersapiens, powered by Abbott's Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor, helps athletes optimize the timing and amount of carbohydrate intake to maximize the stability of their glucose levels, promoting metabolic efficiency and sustained energy.

Because optimal fueling is different for everyone, and glucose levels are affected not only by food, but also by things like stress and excitement or altitude, effective energy management is nearly impossible without real-time glucose visibility. With Supersapiens, Team SD Worx athletes can better understand their body's fueling requirements on a personal level and discover the most stable and sustainable fuel sources, and the optimal timing and amount of fuel, for their individual needs. Outside of competition, glucose management can help these athletes improve recovery and sleep.

"Supersapiens is helping us develop the best nutrition strategy possible. You can train as much as you like, but it's all for none if nutrition is not right. Supersapiens is playing a pivotal role in assisting athletes to become the best possible versions of themselves," said van der Breggen.

Now nearly halfway through the 2022 season, Team SD Worx kicked off the year in commanding fashion and has already notched 11 victories and 23 podiums. Standout accolades on this dominant start include Vollering winning every stage and the overall at Itzulia Basque Country and Brabantse Pijl and was runner up at Amstel Gold Race and Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. Kopecky won Strade Bianche and the Ronde van Vlaanderen and was runner-up at Paris-Roubaix.

The Dutch team excels at balancing experience with youth, and a highlight for the 2022 season will be the first edition of Le Tour Femmes, which will cover more than 1,000 kilometers over eight stages and kicks off on July 24th at the Eiffel Tour in Paris.

Supersapiens, powered by Abbott's Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor, delivers innovative insights around glucose data to help athletes to make informed nutrition decisions around training and recovery. Supersapiens is the first over-the-counter energy management system designed to visualize and understand the connection between sport, glucose levels, energy, and performance.

Supersapiens launched to the public in September 2020 and the Supersapiens system, including Abbott's Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor, allows athletes to automatically receive their glucose levels every minute to the Supersapiens app via Bluetooth. This data can be viewed on Supersapiens app or their groundbreaking wearable device, the Supersapiens Energy Band, which is the first and only performance wearable that is capable of reading glucose data directly from the Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor.

The Supersapiens system powered by Abbott's Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor is now available in Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Learn more about the full line of Supersapiens products and purchase Abbott's biosensor at www.supersapiens.com .

About Supersapiens

Supersapiens is aiming to be the most influential sports brand of the decade. They develop innovative insights around glucose that drive positive athlete behavior change and unlock better performance and recovery.

Abbott's Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor is intended for athletes to measure their glucose levels. When used with a compatible product, the biosensor allows athletes to correlate their glucose levels and their athletic performance.

The Supersapiens system including Abbott's Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor is not intended for medical use and is not intended for use in screening, diagnosis, treatment, cure, mitigation, prevention, or monitoring of diseases, including diabetes.

The Supersapiens system including Abbott's Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor is not for sale in the U.S and is only available in select countries. For a full list of references and FAQs, please visit our Education Hub and Knowledge Base.

