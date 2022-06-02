SparkCognition Government Systems' (SGS) AI Solutions Selected for International Maritime and Warfighter Exercise, Autonomous Warrior 2022

SGS demonstrates next-generation end-to-end, hardware-agnostic AI technologies that deliver real-time data insights to improve the speed and agility of maritime operations

AUSTIN, Texas, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkCognition Government Systems (SGS), developing trusted artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for defense and national security, announced its participation at Autonomous Warrior 2022 (AW22) in Australia. AW22 brought over 300 personnel from 40 organizations across three countries–Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States–to test leading-edge technologies designed to confront emerging maritime security challenges. In this exercise, SGS showcased its AI capabilities that enable real-time data analysis from any source, across the globe, even in austere or degraded environments.

SparkCognition Government Systems (PRNewsfoto/SparkCognition) (PRNewswire)

"We were pleased to join our allies and partners from Australia and the U.K. to showcase innovative technologies at work in real-world scenarios," said Logan Jones, President and General Manager of SGS. "AW22 was particularly unique in that it provided a real-time simulation showcasing how SGS turns data into actionable insights, optimizing battle management and decision making. The exercise allowed us to bring our mission-ready solutions to life."

The two-week exercise tested around 40 autonomous systems and technologies in a series of carefully designed and planned simulations involving maritime, littoral, air, and land operations. SGS' participation in AW22 comes three months after the International Maritime Exercise 2022 (IMX) in the Middle East, which demonstrated how intelligent software enhances physical systems' capabilities to increase efficiency, reduce costs and asset failures, and increase warfighter and civilian safety in naval operations. In both IMX and AW22, SGS showcased its open-architecture, hardware-agnostic solutions, which enable quick, easy integration with allies and partners.

To learn more about SparkCognition Government Systems, visit www.sparkgov.ai .

About SparkCognition Government Systems

SparkCognition Government Systems (SGS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SparkCognition, is the first artificial intelligence (AI) company devoted entirely to government and national defense. By developing and operationalizing next-generation AI-powered systems, SGS enables government organizations to meet the needs of their most pressing national security missions. SGS advances government operations by analyzing complex data to inform and accelerate intelligent decisions, applying predictive and prescriptive analytics to improve logistics, deploying autonomy technology for power projection systems, using AI and machine learning for large-scale processing of unstructured data, and more. For in-depth information about SGS and its offerings, visit www.sparkgov.ai .

Contact Info

Cara Schwartzkopf

Communications Manager

cschwartzkopf@sparkcognition.com

251-501-6121

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SparkCognition Government Systems