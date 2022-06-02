PATH and Quansys Biosciences release Enhanced Micronutrient Biomarker Assay

LOGAN, Utah, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Micronutrient deficiencies disproportionately affect women and children in low- and middle-income countries. Such deficiencies can lead to systemic and enduring morbidities in individuals and their children, and if left untreated can contribute to death. The World Health Organization estimates approximately half of deaths in young children are attributable to undernutrition.

(PRNewsfoto/Quansys Biosciences) (PRNewswire)

Q-Plex Human Micronutrient v2 (7-Plex) assay optimized for sensitivity, precision, and correlation with other methods.

Public health surveillance programs are needed to identify vulnerable populations at risk and to determine the most appropriate interventions to implement. The viability of such programs, however, depends on cost and accessibility.

Originally introduced in 2014, the Q-Plex™ Human Micronutrient assay was developed in collaboration between PATH (Seattle, WA) and Quansys Biosciences (Logan, UT). The assay was designed to accurately measure 7 analytes including nutritional and inflammatory biomarkers and biomarkers of malarial infection that are used together to assess micronutrient status. However, deployment was hampered by a lack of clear reference materials and methods for harmonizing values across the micronutrient community. In response to feedback from experts in micronutrient assessment, Quansys Biosciences engaged in new collaborations with PATH and key stakeholders focusing on addressing global micronutrient deficiency concerns.

The new Q-Plex™ Human Micronutrient v2 (7-Plex) https://www.quansysbio.com/human-micronutrient-v2-7-plex/ features adjusted working ranges for better precision across the physiological range and enhanced sensitivity. Furthermore, Quansys has enrolled in continuous engagement with the Center for Disease Control's VITAL-EQA and Serum Micronutrient Performance Verification programs to maintain accuracy and reduce bias in testing. Finally, protocol optimization decreased the volume of sample required and removed the requirement for a plate shaker, thus improving accessibility for global use by adding flexibility in specimen collection techniques and reducing equipment needs.

Quansys and PATH are proud to be able to offer the global nutrition community an improved tool at a very competitive price to support their ongoing health and nutrition (fortification) interventions.

About PATH

PATH is a global nonprofit dedicated to ending health inequity. With more than 40 years of experience forging multisector partnerships, and with expertise in science, economics, technology, advocacy, and dozens of other specialties, PATH develops and scales up innovative solutions to the world's most pressing public health challenges. Learn more at www.path.org.

About Quansys Biosciences

Quansys Biosciences is a leader in the development and manufacture of multiplexed assays for protein quantification. Quansys Biosciences Q-Plex™ Array Technology aids researchers in better understanding of disease. The Q-Plex Technology includes multiplex and singleplex assays built to maximize the quantity and quality of data from biological samples. To support its multiplex assays, Quansys also provides the Q-View™ Imaging system, consisting of Q-View™ Software, a user-friendly software package that enables the acquisition and analysis of large amounts of multiplex data, and the Q-View™ Imager, a high-resolution imaging device used to capture chemiluminescent assays. Quansys Biosciences was founded in 2005. Learn more at www.quansysbio.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quansys Biosciences Inc.