As a Parent, Advisor, Business Owner, and Affiliate of Sanctuary Wealth, Matt Meline Brings a Unique Perspective to "Empty Nest, Full Pockets"

PrairieFire Wealth's Founder and CEO Releases Book to Help Empty Nesters Plan the Next Stage of Life

INDIANAPOLIS, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Matt Meline Sr., CFP®, the founder and CEO of PrairieFire Wealth Planning and a member of the Sanctuary Wealth network, has authored a new book, Empty Nest, Full Pockets, to provide expert advice to the parents of college-bound children as they prepare to face the financial uncertainties and growing pains of life as empty nesters.

(PRNewsfoto/Sanctuary Wealth) (PRNewswire)

"The idea behind this book is to tell parents not to neglect their own future while they're focused on their kids' future. It really began when it was time to put my own four kids through college. I couldn't believe how confusing it was and how veiled in secrecy that process is," said Matt Meline, Founder & CEO of PrairieFire Wealth Planning. "There are a lot of books about college planning and about becoming an empty nester. Empty Nest, Full Pockets is designed to talk about that dual path, about getting your kid ready to launch and yourself ready to become an empty nester. People spend 20 years raising their kids and are solely focused on that. And then suddenly they're gone. That can leave an emotional vacuum that many people are unprepared for."

Empty Nest, Full Pockets is filled with anecdotes from Meline's own experiences as a parent and professional, insights that will help parents achieve financial security as they start planning for the future today, including:

The balance between staying engaged in their growing children's lives and encouraging independence, confidence, and goals.

How to reevaluate new financial priorities and living arrangements, like what to do with a home that is too big.

Creative strategies for paying tuition without student loans while still saving for retirement.

How deep-seated values about money management can affect financial decision-making skills.

Simple tips to positively influence a child's financial future.

"This is a great book and one that I wish was around when I was going through this transition with my own kids," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "Matt Meline's experiences as a parent and expertise as a financial planner and coach provide invaluable insights that will help other parents adjust to that next phase of life after you've sent your children out into the world."

"My wife and I have made some mistakes along the way in preparing our own kids for life as adults," Meline continued. "We hope that the stories in this book will help other parents avoid some of those pitfalls."

About The Book

Title: Empty Nest, Full Pockets: How to Emotionally and Financially Prepare for Your Family's Future Publisher: 3Putt Publishing

ISBN 13: Paperback: 979-8-9857820-0-4, eBook: 979-8-9857820-1-1

Format: Paperback, eBook

Price: Paperback: $14.99, eBook: $8.99

Pages: 205

Publication Date: June 2, 2022

Available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

About Matt Meline

Matt Meline Sr., CFP, is the founder and CEO of PrairieFire Wealth Planning. Matt, who has over 30 years of experience in financial services, guides clients to focus on their dreams and values, in addition to their money, as the ultimate path to an improved quality of life. In 2019, he founded PrairieFire during his own empty nester journey. Inspired by the idea of a prairie fire sparking new growth by clearing remnants of the past, Matt's approach helps families strip away old financial beliefs and preconceptions they've built up over time so they can focus on the goals that matter most with a clear, renewed sense of purpose.

Matt is an award-winning graduate of the Greater Des Moines Leadership Institute and a member of the Financial Planning Association. A passionate leader within his community, he currently serves as the board chairman for the Executive Board of the Greater Des Moines YMCA and has held leadership roles within Greater Des Moines's Ingersoll Business Association, West Side Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Chamber of Commerce, and Joppa Homeless Outreach.

Learn more at prairiefirewealth.com.

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes partner firms across 23 states with over $20.0 billion in assets under advisement. The Sanctuary Wealth Group includes the fully owned subsidiaries Sanctuary Advisors, a registered investment adviser, and the broker-dealer Sanctuary Securities, as well as Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Tax and Family Office.

CONTACT: Michaela Morales JConnelly 973 224 7152 mmorales@jconnelly.com







View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sanctuary Wealth