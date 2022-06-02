HONK CRO, Rochelle Thielen, to Speak on Connected Vehicle Panel at AutoTech: Detroit

Panel will discuss how OEMs are driving vehicle safety forward in a highly connected world and the broader implications for other industries, such as roadside assistance

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HONK Technologies , the industry-leading digital roadside assistance and vehicle transport platform company, announced that CRO Rochelle Thielen will speak at AutoTech: Detroit as part of a panel discussion, "Driving vehicle safety forward to meet the demands of a connected world." Thielen will join Alex Shoeneberger, director of safety and security product management at SiriusXM Connected Vehicle, and Alex Oyler, director for North America, SBD Automotive.

What: Panel discussion on connected cars and safety

Where: AutoTech: Detroit

When: June 8, 2022 at 11:45 EST

Why: Understand how OEMs are implementing new safety technologies into connected cars, the kinds of technologies they are leveraging and the implications for other industries, such as roadside assistance

"Vehicles have never been safer for motorists, thanks to the innovative, connected technologies that OEMs are implementing in modern cars and trucks," Thielen said. "But these technologies have enormous implications for roadside assistance. Accidents that were once minor fender-benders can damage critical sensors, compromising safety systems and rendering it unsafe to drive. In fact, some models of new vehicles don't even have traditional handles on the doors, which poses challenges for assisting with a lock-out situation. The roadside assistance industry will need to make significant adjustments to their skills and capabilities in this new era."

For more information on AutoTech Detroit, please visit: https://wardsauto.informa.com/autotech-detroit/

About HONK Technologies

HONK, a flexible on-demand mobility platform, helps top insurers, fleets, automotive OEMs and retailers deliver modern, digital roadside customer experiences and meet scalable same-day vehicle transport demands. HONK's digital-first, modular approach is designed to optimize roadside assistance programs, auto claims processing, accident scene management, fleet maintenance management, vehicle logistics and transport, so businesses can increase efficiencies through advanced digital tools, customizable integrations, and HONK's high-performing service provider network to build brand-defining retention and loyalty engines.

To learn more, visit www.honkforhelp.com/industry-solutions .

