Protagonist Therapeutics to Participate at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

NEWARK, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTGX) ("Protagonist" or "the Company") today announced that Dinesh V. Patel, Ph.D., President, and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference in New York on Wednesday, June 8 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

A webcast of the event will be available for 90 days on the Investors section of the Protagonist Therapeutics website at http://investors.protagonist-inc.com/.

About Protagonist

Protagonist Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with peptide-based new chemical entities rusfertide, PN-943, and PN-235 in different stages of clinical development, all derived from the Company's proprietary technology platform.

Rusfertide is an investigational, injectable hepcidin mimetic currently in multiple clinical studies for polycythemia vera (PV) including VERIFY, a single, global Phase 3 randomized, placebo-controlled trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of a once weekly, subcutaneously self-administered dose of rusfertide for patients living with PV, the REVIVE Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for polycythemia vera (PV), and the PACIFIC Phase 2 study in PV subjects with high hematocrit levels. A Phase 2a clinical proof-of-concept study was also recently completed with rusfertide for patients with hereditary hemochromatosis.

The 12-week induction phase of the IDEAL Phase 2 study of PN-943 in moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis concluded in April 2022. Although this Phase 2 study missed its pre-specified primary endpoint of clinical remission at the 450-milligram twice-daily dose, the results support advancement of the lower 150-milligram twice-daily dose of PN-943 into a Phase 3 study. Efforts to secure a partner to support the financing and execution of the registrational clinical development program for PN-943 are underway.

Protagonist has granted Janssen an exclusive worldwide license to research, develop and commercialize oral IL-23 receptor antagonists based on the Company's intellectual property. Current development efforts are centered on PN-235, discovered by Protagonist and further developed in collaboration with Janssen. FRONTIER 1, a Phase 2b multicenter, randomized, placebo controlled, dose-ranging study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of PN-235 for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, commenced in early 2022.

