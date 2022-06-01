In honor of Pride month: SodaStream Launches "Set All Your Colors Free" Special Pride Edition

Including the Newest Terra Sparkling Water Maker and 8 Markers Representing Even More Colors Than the Rainbow Flag and Inviting Consumers to Personalize their SodaStreams with Their True Colors

KFAR SABA, Israel, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- True to its continuous support of Pride, and as part of its mission to make the world a better place by defeating inequality and promoting acceptance and tolerance between people, SodaStream launches its 2022 "Set All Your Colors Free" campaign and product in support of Pride Month. The brand is partnering with local talents in more than 15 countries across the world, to help share its important message of defeating inequalities and supporting diversity within the LGBTQIA+ community.

The "Set All Your Colors Free" kit features a special edition "Terra" Sparkling Water Maker in a sleek matte black color, a BPA free 1-liter dishwasher safe reusable bottle with unique "color-in" design, and a pack of 8 rainbow-colored markers, inviting consumers to personalize both their machines and bottles by writing and illustrating their personal unique pride stories and flags. As more groups have risen in within the LGBTQIA+ community, SodaStream takes yet another step into fighting for inclusion by going beyond "the colors of the flag" and including 8 colored markers (Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Light-blue, Purple, and Pink). These markers represent most groups' colors, giving consumers the option to paint all their true colors.

"At Sodastream we stand for people no matter their gender, origin, religion, or sexual orientation," commented SodaStream's Global CMO, Karin Schifter-Maor. "This year we have taken our continuous support for the LGBTQIA+ community a step further, by including a wider range of colors within our special edition pride product. We are fighting to defeat inequalities within the LGBTQIA+ community and are always keeping a loud voice to support it."

SodaStream continues its support for pride, and for the fourth year in a row is partnering up with ILGA World, a global LGBTQIA+ NGO, donating more than 20% of the profits from the "Set All Your Colors Free" special edition products to the organization.

"Far too many LGBTQIA+ people all around the world face exclusion, discrimination, and violence everyday," said ILGA's Co-Secretaries General Luz Elena Aranda and Tuisina Ymania Brown. "This is a reality we cannot accept, and our communities are fighting back every day. This work will not be over until we are all able to enjoy the same rights equally – nothing more, and nothing less. We are proud to bring together LGBTQIA+ persons from all over the world, all committed to bring about change. Thanks to this partnership and SodaStream's generous support, we will be able to redouble our efforts to help our communities worldwide with advocacy opportunities and trainings, as well as with ground-breaking research and campaigns to change hearts and minds".

The limited edition "Set All Your Colors Free" sparkling water maker kit is available at https://sodastream.com/products/terra-special-edition for $99.99.

About SodaStream

SodaStream, part of PepsiCo, is the world's leading sparkling water-maker brand*. SodaStream enables consumers to enjoy endless good bubbles at home, without hassle, and help save the planet. Sodastream bubbles are better for the consumer - healthy, easy to make, light to carry - and better for the planet – replacing up to thousands of single-use plastic bottles with one reusable SodaStream bottle. To learn more about SodaStream visit corp.sodastream.com and follow SodaStream on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

*by volume consumption

About ILGA World:

ILGA World, the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association, is a worldwide federation founded in 1978, that consist of more than 1,700 organizations from over 160 countries campaigning for lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and intersex human rights. ILGA World works to achieve and maintain recognition and protection of the human rights of rainbow groups, collects data on laws towards its communities, and produces guides for human rights defenders. They build trainings and organize conferences, raise awareness about LGBTQIA+ human rights, and support the visibility of people of diverse SOGIESC.

