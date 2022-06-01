CEO of Mint Eco Car Wash Wins 2022 Small Business Person of the Year

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. , June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geoffrey Jervis, CEO and Co-founder of Mint Eco Car Wash, was named the 2022 Small Business Person of the Year Award winner last week by the Chamber of the Palm Beaches during their Business Awards breakfast. The annual award honors an individual who is a business leader that exhibits dedicated involvement to the community. Geoff was selected as one of four finalists, from over 80 nominations.

During his acceptance speech, Geoff shared with those in attendance: "If you know Mint Eco, you know how uncomfortable it is for me to accept an award that signifies individual accomplishment. Mint Eco is a cultural experiment based upon subordinating self-interest to the interests of the organization. What I have seen during my career is that organizations get it wrong. What they lack is trust: that everyone in the organization is not only working towards a common goal, but that everyone is willing to subordinate their own self-interests to those of the organization…and, when necessary, to the other members of the team. This is what we are trying to do here at Mint Eco. Not as individuals, but as a team."

The award comes on the heels of several other accolades for Mint Eco, including 2022 Best Car Wash in Palm Beach County and the Employer Patriot Award, given by the Office of the Secretary of Defense to those who support employees serving in the National Guard or Reserve.

Mint Eco Car Wash is bringing A Fresh Approach to Washing Cars across Palm Beach County, with its unique mission statement: "We exist to make people happy. We believe a clean car makes you feel good and makes you optimistic about the rest of your day. And we LOVE being in the business of selling happiness." Founded in 2019 in West Palm Beach, Mint Eco has grown to over 100 employees and has washed hundreds of thousands of cars in Palm Beach County to date.

Mint Eco currently operates three car washes in Palm Beach County: Mint Eco Car Wash Downtown, located at 316 Southern Boulevard in West Palm Beach, Mint Eco Car Wash Jupiter, located at 220 Maplewood Drive in Jupiter, and Mint Eco Car Wash Okeechobee/Turnpike, located at 1950 Golden Lakes Boulevard in West Palm Beach, with plans to develop 50 more locations over the next several years. To learn more visit, www.mintecocarwash.com.

