BambooHR Adds Ease to Partner Marketplace

BambooHR and Ease Integration Provides Simplified Management of Employee Data Across systems

LINDON, Utah, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BambooHR, the industry's leading cloud-hosted software provider dedicated to powering the strategic evolution of human resources, today announced it has added Ease to its Marketplace. Ease, an online benefits enrollment solution built for insurance brokers and used by employers, and BambooHR will now offer joint customers an integration that will eliminate duplicative data entries between HR and benefits systems, reducing the risk of errors, and saving joint customers time.

The BambooHR Marketplace includes 119 applications that integrate with BambooHR and gives partners the opportunity to leverage the BambooHR open API to build these connectors and integrations. They can also promote and showcase their solutions to over 27,000 BambooHR customers, from hiring and onboarding, people and culture, compensation, benefits and more, all designed to give joint customers the ability to streamline their HR experience across the board.

"Ease provides a simple way to set up and manage benefits, giving employees access to key details related to their benefits and employment in one place," said Shama Madhvani, director of business development and strategic partnerships at BambooHR. "For joint customers of BambooHR and Ease, our new integration further simplifies this process by automatically syncing employee information from BambooHR to Ease, eliminating duplicative data entries between HR and benefits systems, reducing the risk of errors, and saving joint customers time.

"Growing businesses don't have the time or resources to update employee information in multiple places, and simplifying basic administration tasks gives HR professionals and business leaders time back in their day to focus on employee experience," said Lara Andrews, vice president of brand and content marketing at Ease. "We're excited to join the BambooHR Marketplace, providing further simplification to current and potential future joint customers."

About Ease

Ease helps insurance agencies offer their clients better service through simple technology. Today, over 2,000 agencies trust Ease to support benefits for more than 75,000 employers and their 2.5 million+ employees. Started in 2012 in San Francisco by employee benefits veteran David Reid and web and engineering architect Courtney Guertin, Ease works with insurance brokers and small businesses to create seamless benefits processes in an easy-to-use system. For more information, head to www.ease.com.

About BambooHR

Serving more than 26,000 organizations and over two million employees worldwide, BambooHR® is the only HR software designed for small and medium-sized businesses. BambooHR makes it easy for growing companies to manage essential employee information in a personalized, cloud-based, and secure system. BambooHR customers include innovators like Asana, SoundCloud, Foursquare, Freshbooks, Stance, Reddit, and Magnolia Homes. With customers in 100 countries, BambooHR's goal is to set HR professionals and organizations free to do great work. BambooHR also hosts more than 30,000 HR professionals at its annual HR Virtual Summit . To find out more, visit bamboohr.com or follow @bamboohr on social media.

