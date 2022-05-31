IMAX Fires Up Best Memorial Day Weekend Opening Ever with $32.5 Global Million Debut of "Top Gun: Maverick"

IMAX Turns in Dominating Performance at Domestic Box Office, Earning 14% of Overall North American Gross with $21 Million

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) soared to its best global four-day Memorial Day Weekend opening ever with the $32.5 million debut of Paramount Pictures' "Top Gun: Maverick", starring cinema icon Tom Cruise. Crushing industry expectations, the aerial actioner also scored the biggest domestic four-day Memorial Day Weekend opening ever in IMAX with $21 million, good for a stunning 14% of the overall North American box office.

"Top Gun: Maverick" now stands as Tom Cruise's biggest opening weekend ever in IMAX — global, domestic, and in 50 individual countries and territories worldwide — topping a run of eight Cruise-led blockbuster releases dating back to 2011.

"If you thought movies were dead, go see 'Top Gun: Maverick' and then let me know what you think. This film heralds the return of the summer blockbuster and is a catalyst that will accelerate demand for moviegoing like an F-18 breaking the sound barrier," said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. "There's no way you sit in a theatre, with a huge screen and chest-pounding speakers, and come away thinking there's any other way you want to experience 'Top Gun: Maverick', and our hats are off to Tom Cruise, Joe Kosinski and their fearless creative team for what they've accomplished."

"Top Gun: Maverick" is a Filmed For IMAX release shot with IMAX-certified Sony Venice cameras and includes nearly an hour of scenes in IMAX-exclusive 1:90:1 expanded aspect ratio. This includes all the film's stunning flight sequences and as well as additional scenes that are available with up to 26% more picture only available in IMAX.

Six of the specialized IMAX cameras were strapped to the inside of the cockpit of an F-18A Super Hornet to enable the film's groundbreaking aerial photography, and IMAX image quality enhancements in post-production and higher dynamic range sound systems allowed the filmmakers to design the movie to be experienced in IMAX.

Internationally, "Top Gun: Maverick" delivered a top ten all-time IMAX opening weekend in eighteen diverse markets, including the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, Japan, Singapore, Argentina, Sweden, and Norway.

