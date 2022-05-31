Franklin School and New Jersey City University Team up to Provide High School Students with Access to Unparalleled NJCU Athletic Facilities

Jersey City Community Partnership Offers Game-changing Opportunities for Scholar-Athletes

Franklin Hosts Free Athletics Expo & Open House on June 5 at NJCU with Basketball Hall of Fame Coach Bobby Hurley As Special Guest

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Franklin School, a visionary new independent high school opening in Fall 2022; and New Jersey City University (NJCU), a public institution of higher learning originally chartered in 1927 and among the most comprehensive universities in the state, announce an athletics partnership. The state-of-the-art athletic facilities of NJCU, an NCAA Division III powerhouse, will become the base for Franklin scholar-athletes' training, practice, and home game competitions.

NJCU John J. Moore Athletics and Fitness Center (PRNewswire)

Franklin School , located at 88 Town Square Place in the Newport neighborhood, offers students in grades 9-12 a cutting-edge, hands-on curriculum designed to educate innovators and socially responsible global leaders. "Our focus on providing the best academic, co-curricular, and athletic programs has been further enhanced by our exciting partnership with NJCU," says William Campbell, Head of Franklin School. "We are delighted to partner with an educational institution that values and understands the importance of sports, camaraderie, and teamwork in the physical, social, and emotional growth of students. Additionally, we share a core commitment to contributing to our vibrant Jersey City community through service, as well as innovative partnerships that maximize resources for all."

NJCU , located at 2039 Kennedy Boulevard in the Greenville neighborhood, offers 47 academically challenging undergraduate and 30 graduate programs designed to help students explore the world and develop the skills to be successful. "The NJCU Department of Athletics looks forward to this exciting partnership with Franklin School. To be in a position to host all of the emerging athletics programs of a new, innovative high school right here in Jersey City aligns with our mission of the holistic development of student-athletes. We look forward to seeing Franklin School's athletic programs grow with the help of our athletic facilities at NJCU," says Jeffrey L. Jordan, NJCU Associate Director of Athletics for Internal/External Operations.

NJCU is the largest member of the New Jersey Athletic Conference with 21 varsity athletic programs. The School's facilities include the John J. Moore Athletics and Fitness Center , the 72,000-square foot home of the Gothic Knights, and The Thomas M. Gerrity Athletic Complex with its centerpiece Robert L. McNulty Memorial Soccer Field .

The Franklin Tigers will develop and hone their skills and pursue their passions for sports utilizing the following NJCU facilities:

2,000-seat basketball and volleyball arena

25-yard swimming and diving pool

Soccer field and 3,000-seat stadium

Elevated track

Fully-equipped exercise and fitness center

"Our priority for Franklin's athletic programs is the growth of athletes as individuals and competitors. Focusing on the development and stacking of skills creates powerful results, and we're fortunate to be able to do that at one of the best facilities available to any high school in the Northeast," says Jason Rowley, Director of Strategic Operations, who has expanded Franklin's community collaborations. "Having a great facility inspires students and demonstrates our commitment to building an excellent athletic program in which fitness, athleticism, leadership, and teamwork will help to bolster confidence and life skills."

"NJCU Athletics has been one of the fastest-growing D3 Athletics programs in the country, expanding from 12 sports to 21 in roughly three years. Having the ability to be a resource, and forming a partnership with The Franklin School only strengthens our position as a national leader in youth sports development," says Mr. Jordan.

Franklin is hosting a free Athletic Expo & Open House on Sunday, June 5, 12-3 pm, at NJCU's John J. Moore Athletics and Fitness Center (110 Culver Avenue, Jersey City) with special guest Basketball Hall of Fame Coach Bobby Hurley. Families are invited to tour the facilities and students in grades 7-10 can play basketball and run through drills with coaches. RSVP is required here.

Franklin media contact: Laurie Silbersweig

NJCU media contact: Jeffrey L. Jordan

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Franklin School