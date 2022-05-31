Conco Wins "Best in Category" Houston Safety Excellence Award

VERONA, Pa., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conco Services LLC, with its headquarters in Verona, PA, and offices in La Porte, TX, Gonzales, LA, and Antioch, CA, was awarded "Best in Category" for Small Environmental at the 35th Annual Houston Safety Excellence Awards on May 20th. The Houston Business Roundtable and the Health and Safety Council partner together annually and sponsor the Houston Safety Excellence Awards to recognize the contract companies and their partners in the Greater Houston Area for outstanding safety performance through HBR's audit process. The program brings together chemical, refining, and energy companies in a cooperative and collaborative effort with contract companies to improve on-site safety and reduce accidents and injuries to personnel, but its true purpose is for participants to learn through the observing and sharing of best practices. "Best in Category" is the highest award given.

Conco Services LLC. Founded in 1923, Conco is the world's leading provider of condenser and heat exchanger services to the power generation and industrial process industries with offices located in the US, Europe and Asia Pacific. (PRNewsFoto/Conco Services LLC) (PRNewswire)

To be eligible, contractors must be nominated by users of their services, and Conco was nominated by both Arkema and Ascend Performance Materials. Nominees are evaluated through a two-step process that includes thorough analysis of safety data and a field evaluation to verify the extent and effectiveness of the contractor's safety program. "Best in Category" contractors are required to present at a best practices seminar to impart their wisdom to the entire industry with the goal of overall safety performance improvement.

"Conco Services has worked diligently to revamp our safety program and achieve our goal of setting the industry standard in safety. It all started with our executive team recognizing the vast benefits of having a world-class safety program and making the moves to invest in working toward that goal. But ultimately, it's our employees in the field with boots on the ground who have bought into what we have set out to achieve that have made this possible," said Conco HSE Manager Tyler Traweek, ASP, CAPM. "We are very proud of being named "Best in Category" for Environmental Small by the HASC. This is a testament that Conco is not just looking to be compliant, but to be the safest company we can be for our employees. At Conco, We Live Safety!"

Since 1923, Conco Services LLC has been providing safe, quality products and services to the power generation and industrial markets. From power generation to polymers, alumina to refineries, Conco technicians have restored efficiency and reliability to over 200 million condenser and heat exchanger tubes worldwide with safe, fast, and environmentally friendly cleaning and testing technology.

For more information about Conco Services LLC, please visit www.conco.net.

