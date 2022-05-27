InventHelp Inventor Develops Food Monitoring System for Restaurants (SCO-166)

PITTSBURGH, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to provide complete transparency from the time a food order was placed to the time it arrived at the customer's doorstep," said an inventor, from Vallejo, Calif., "so I invented THE GLASS KITCHEN. My design would allow the customer to monitor and be more involved in the food preparation and delivery experience."

InventHelp Logo

The invention provides an effective way for a customer to monitor food preparations for an order. It also can be used to monitor food packaging and delivery. As a result, it could enhance customer service and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a unique and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for restaurants, food delivery services and individuals who order food.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

