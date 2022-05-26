VUSE, UNDEFEATED AND ARROW McLAREN SP BRING DESIGN AND INNOVATION TO INDIANAPOLIS 500

Unique design collaboration offers 21+ consumers the chance to win the "Vuse Ultimate Ride"

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuse bridges the intersection of art and racing with its unique partnership with Arrow McLaren SP (AMSP) and global sportswear brand, UNDEFEATED at the biggest race in the world, the Indianapolis 500.

"Bringing together cutting-edge designs to the Indianapolis 500 stage is a true celebration of how we're driving change within the sport and pushing the intersection of art and racing to a new level with our partners," said Frank Silva, Senior Vice President of Activation and Trade Marketing for Reynolds. "The full UNDEFEATED designed AMSP livery suite complements the exceptionally customized McLaren GT while giving fans the chance to be rewarded for how they drive change within their communities," Silva added.

The elevated collaboration for UNDEFEATED, a sportswear and lifestyle brand founded by James Bond, includes the design of the No. 7 Vuse AMSP car, along with the No. 5 AMSP and the No. 6 AMSP cars, competing in the Indianapolis 500. The designs expand trackside, to the driver and crew fire suits, the AMSP team garage, and the one-of-a-kind 2022 McLaren GT that will be on display in Indianapolis at Daredevil Brewing Company as part of the Vuse Ultimate Ride campaign. This continued partnership advances and opens the sport to attract a new adult fan base.

"Matching the sport's milestone of returning to full capacity at this year's Indianapolis 500 by hosting all of our UNDEFEATED design elements allows us to elevate this partnership further and drive interest and growth to the sport," said Taylor Kiel, President of AMSP. "With the success of last year's collaboration and the global partnership between McLaren Racing and Vuse, the team was eager to expand and bring the Ultimate Ride opportunity to our dedicated fans," Kiel added.

To create synergies across the design portfolio, Bond and his team incorporated a unique asymmetrical design across each of the three AMSP racecars, with each color leveraged to symbolize each partner. UNDEFEATED then carried the colors to the canvas of the customized McLaren GT, outfitting the external in olive green accompanied by fluro papaya and blue elements within the innovative sports car. The McLaren GT takes the sport off the track and into the hands of the adult consumer, giving a chance for a 21+ "Ultimate Fan" the opportunity to win the Vuse Ultimate Ride.

"Seeing the full breadth of our partnership's design elements together on display and in action at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is truly a culmination of bringing design to a unique canvas and helps to attract new and different fans to both the streetwear and racing industries," said James Bond, Founder, UNDEFEATED. "I'm excited to see our distinctively designed AMSP racecars hit the track on May 29 and encourage more attendees to check out the one-of-a-kind McLaren GT Vuse is giving away through a contest that rewards those who drive change," Bond added.

As announced earlier this month, the Vuse Ultimate Ride contest is open through August 8, 2022 for consumers 21+ to submit a 15-30 second video answering "how do you drive change?" and describing the impact they make in their community every day. Video submissions will be judged and selected based on primary parameters, including the scope of activity, the commitment to driving change, and the ability to communicate their story through a creative delivery. The winner will be announced in October, ahead of the United States Grand Prix.

The Vuse brand integration is part of a broader enhanced partnership deal between British American Tobacco (BAT), R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company's ultimate parent group, and McLaren Racing as a continuation of the global partnership with the McLaren Formula 1 team, which BAT is a Principal Partner.

Learn more about the design collaboration partnership at Vuse.com/Indy500 and more about the Vuse Ultimate Ride contest at Vuse.com/UltimateRide.

About Vuse and R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company:

The Vuse brand combines tobacco expertise with innovative technology to provide adult vapor consumers with alternatives to traditional tobacco products. Vuse products are marketed in the United States by R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company (RJRVC), an operating company of Reynolds American Inc., a member of the British American Tobacco Group. RJRVC is and remains committed to responsibly marketing Vuse products. To learn more about R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company, visit www.rjrvapor.com. To learn more about Vuse products, visit vusevapor.com.

About Arrow McLaren SP:

Arrow McLaren SP represents three determined entities – Arrow Electronics, McLaren Racing and Schmidt Peterson Motorsports – who joined forces at the end of 2019 in a strategic partnership with a clear aim: to compete for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship and the Indianapolis 500. Arrow McLaren SP fields two cars in the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES: The No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet piloted by Pato O'Ward; and the No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet piloted by Felix Rosenqvist. The team will also field Juan Pablo Montoya in the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500. Follow the team on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube at @ArrowMcLarenSP and online at www.arrowmclarensp.com.

About McLaren Racing:

McLaren Racing was founded by New Zealand racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966, since then McLaren has won 20 Formula 1 world championships, more than 180 Formula 1 grands prix, the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt and the Indianapolis 500 three times. McLaren Racing currently competes in Formula 1 globally and INDYCAR in the US.

The team is contesting the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship with Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, and in the 2021 INDYCAR Series with Arrow McLaren SP drivers Pato O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist. McLaren was the first F1 team to be certified carbon neutral ten years ago and has successfully retained the Carbon Trust Standard Award, most recently in February 2021. They were also the first team to be awarded the FIA Institute's Environmental Award in 2013, which they have consistently maintained at three-star level.

In 2022, McLaren Racing will enter a new category of motorsport when it enters a team into Extreme E, the innovative all-electric off-road racing series that highlights the impact of climate change.

About UNDEFEATED:

UNDEFEATED is known as one of the most recognized brands and well-curated retail boutiques within sportswear across the globe. With themes of Victory and Virtue, UNDEFEATED designs and develops apparel, accessories, and footwear for the modern active lifestyle. Since the brand's inception in 2002, Undefeated remains as the unofficial voice defining an era of sports and streetwear culture.

