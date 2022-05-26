TriNet to Participate at the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference

DUBLIN, Calif., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced Burton M. Goldfield, TriNet's President and CEO, and Kelly Tuminelli, TriNet's Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston, MA on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 12:00 pm PT (3:00 pm ET).

TriNet Logo (PRNewsfoto/TriNet) (PRNewswire)

A live webcast and replay of the session will be available on the Investor Relations section of the TriNet website at investor.trinet.com.

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll, all enabled by industry leading technology capabilities. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, Benefits, Employee Engagement, Payroll and Time & Attendance. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

Contacts

Investors: Media: Alex Bauer Renee Brotherton TriNet TriNet investorrelations@TriNet.com PR@TriNet.com (510) 875-7201 (408) 646-5103

TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.