Texas Roadhouse, Camp Sunshine Celebrate 10-Year Partnership, "$1,000,000 Raised" Milestone

160 Texas Roadhouse employees traveled from 4 states to present a check to Camp Sunshine and participate in annual community service day

CASCO, Maine, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 160 Texas Roadhouse employees from Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island recently volunteered at Camp Sunshine to help prepare the campus to welcome families back this summer. The visit also included a check presentation inclusive of this year's "sunnies" campaign, which pushed their collective fundraising total for Camp Sunshine over the $1,000,000 mark.

Texas Roadhouse and Camp Sunshine Celebrate 10-Year Partnership and “$1,000,000 Raised” Milestone! 160 Texas Roadhouse employees traveled from 4 states to present a check to Camp Sunshine and participate in an annual community service day. (PRNewswire)

"We have a lot to be thankful for this year," said Michael Katz, Camp Sunshine's Executive Director. "$1,000,000 raised in 10 years is exceptional and Texas Roadhouse has made a lasting impact on our organization. From sponsoring sessions and special events to supporting capital projects and providing volunteer support, the managing partners and dedicated staff led by Market Partner, Michael Halpern, are always stepping up for Camp in important ways."

For the first time since February 2020, Camp Sunshine's Anna Gould & Larry Gould Campus is planning to officially re-open this summer for in-person Family Camps.

"This is just the beginning," said Michael Halpern, Market Partner at Texas Roadhouse. "As time goes on, whatever Camp Sunshine needs, we're going to continue to be there for them."

Sessions at Camp Sunshine are always free thanks to the generosity of donors, supporters and corporate partners like Texas Roadhouse. If you know a family who could benefit from a trip to Camp Sunshine, please encourage them to call 207-655-3800 for more information.

About Camp Sunshine

Founded in 1984, Camp Sunshine provides retreats combining respite, recreation and support, while enabling hope and promoting joy, for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families through the various stages of a child's illness. www.campsunshine.org.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse is a casual dining concept that first opened in 1993 and today operates over 600 restaurants system-wide in 49 states and five international countries. For more information, please visit the Company's Web site at www.texasroadhouse.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Camp Sunshine at Sebago Lake, I) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Camp Sunshine at Sebago Lake, Inc