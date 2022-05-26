Sprout Organics Announces New Line Up of CoComelon Co-Branded Organic Snack Bars

Sprout's Organic Snack Bars available now on SproutOrganics.com and Amazon.com and coming soon to select retailers nationwide

MONTVALE, N.J., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Sprout Organics – known for making delicious organic meals and snacks for babies and toddlers – announced the launch of Sprout Organics x CoComelon Organic Snack Bars for toddlers. The snack bars are the latest innovation in the Sprout Organics x CoComelon product line launched earlier this year, which features a range of organic baby and toddler food pouches and toddler snacks. New snack bars will be available online and at select retailers nationwide.

"We are pleased to continue growing the Sprout Organics x CoComelon portfolio, breaking into a new fast-growing category of kids snacks – bars," said Michael Cammarata, President and CEO of Neptune Wellness, the parent company of Sprout. "The Sprout x CoComelon partnership is showing unprecedented success, already surpassing our initial projections, so we're excited to add more products, and more opportunity for growth, to this line up."

Sprout Organics CoComelon Snack Bars are available in two flavor combinations: Banana and Banana with Peas and Carrots. Each snack bar contains a blend of unsweetened fruits, veggies and gluten-free oats and packs an impressive 4g of plant-based protein and 2g of dietary fiber to help fuel growing bodies.

"We know how difficult it can be for parents today to make sure their children get the quality and beneficial ingredients they need, especially when on the go," said Sarah Tynan, Chief Customer Officer of Sprout Organics. "Sprout Organics CoComelon Organic Snack Bars not only taste great, but they also contain the essentials parents know their kids need, like protein and fiber, without the added sugar. This is a quality snack bar parents can feel good about feeding their kids."

Sprout Organics CoComelon Organic Snack Bars are available now on the Sprout Organics website and in 340+ H-E-B grocery stores nationwide and will be available soon on Amazon for a suggested retail price of $4.79. For more information, please visit www.sproutorganics.com.

About Sprout Organics

Sprout Organics is an organic baby food brand that strives to make mealtime easy and fun for parents and babies through delicious snacks and meals made with fresh, organic ingredients. The company aims to make life less complicated, give children a head start in life, and explore new foods with excitement with three simple promises: Keep it real, keep it simple and keep it fun. Sprout uses only the best, real and organic ingredients in everything it makes which means certified organic foods in every bite straight from nature, no GMOs. To learn more, please visit www.sproutorganics.com.

