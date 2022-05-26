McDermott Adds Three Partners to Growing Transactions Roster in New York and Atlanta

Firm Expands Fund Formation Group with Two New York Additions; Boosts Support for Growing M&A Demand in Atlanta Market

NEW YORK and ATLANTA , May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International law firm McDermott Will & Emery is pleased to announce the addition of three partners to its transactions practice: Luc Jansen and Prem Amarnani in New York and Nathan Mihalik in Atlanta. Luc and Prem will support global clients in fund formation as demand from private equity, real estate and private client work continues to grow, while Nathan will bolster the Firm's global mergers and acquisitions (M&A), corporate governance and securities practice in the Atlanta market, additional key areas with significant demand and strong market momentum.

"We are committed to supporting our clients by staying ahead of the curve—especially in a challenging market—guiding companies from formation through strategic exits," Harris Siskind, global head of McDermott's Transactions Practice Group, said. "Luc, Prem and Nathan will provide immediate and valuable support to some of the world's largest asset managers, and we are excited they have joined our team."

Luc represents US and non-US sponsors in the formation of private investment funds across a variety of strategies, including private equity and buyout funds, real estate funds, credit funds, infrastructure funds, funds of funds, high-net-worth feeder funds and financial services funds. Luc also has significant fund formation experience counseling clients in a variety of high-profile and complex transactions. With an impressive cross-border background in private investment funds, he assists the global needs of clients, particularly within the United States and the United Kingdom where he has practiced law. Luc joins from Kirkland & Ellis.

"McDermott has shown incredible commitment to fund formation growth over the last several years, and I am thrilled my clients will now benefit from its full platform and global presence," Luc said.

Prem focuses his practice on corporate and transactional matters with respect to private investment funds across a variety of strategies. He represents sponsors in connection with the formation and operation of private funds as well as sovereign wealth funds, family offices and US and non-US businesses and individuals in connection with their respective investments in private funds. Prem also advises on the formation and operation of family offices and has significant in-house legal experience with two of the world's largest alternative asset managers. In addition, he advises on an array of other corporate matters, including investments in investment managers and secondary transactions. He joins from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

Nathan advises public and private companies, as well as private equity funds and other financial sponsors, in a variety of complex transactions, including M&A, divestitures, joint ventures, strategic investments and alliances, carve-outs, recapitalizations, "going private" transactions and special committee representations. Nathan also has extensive experience advising public companies on corporate governance and securities matters and sophisticated commercial arrangements. He joins from King & Spalding.

McDermott's Global Transactions Practice Group continues its growth trajectory, after adding a total of 139 lawyers in 2021 alone and, more recently, four capital market partners and four real estate partners.

