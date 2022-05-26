Johnson // Becker, PLLC Files California Federal Lawsuit Against Sunbeam Products After Crock-Pot Pressure Cooker Exploded, Causing Burn Injuries

The lawsuit alleges that Sunbeam Products, Inc., the manufacturer of Crock-Pot Express pressure cookers, has misrepresented the "safety measures" of its pressure cookers.

ST. PAUL, Minn., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide products liability law firm with experience representing victims of pressure cooker explosions. The firm has represented over 500 clients who have been severely burned by exploding pressure cookers designed and sold by numerous manufacturers.

Johnson // Becker, PLLC filed this Complaint on behalf of Ms. Kathleen Hoenow, a resident of California, alleging Sunbeam Products, Inc., the manufacturer of the Crock-Pot pressure cooker, misrepresented the safety of its pressure cookers.

Ms. Hoenow's pressure cooker exploded while under pressure on May 9, 2020. As a result of the explosion, Ms. Hoenow sustained severe thermal burns. According to the Complaint, Sunbeam markets the Crock-Pot Express Pressure Cooker as having a "safety sensors", which are supposed to prevent the unit from both building pressure if the lid is not closed properly, as well as the lid from being removed until all of the pressure is released.

On November 24, 2020, the Consumer Products Safety Commission announced a recall of more than 900,000 of Sunbeam's Crock-Pot Express pressure cookers after receiving "119 reports of lid detachment, resulting in 99 burn injuries ranging in severity from first-degree to third-degree burns.

This suit is filed by Adam J. Kress of Johnson // Becker, PLLC. Adam exclusively handles injury cases, with an emphasis on national products liability litigation, including cases involving burn injuries from defective products.

